What to do if a guide dog is in a car crash

FINDING yourself at the scene of any car accident can be difficult and confronting, but would you know how to help if you found a guide dog in a crashed car?

This International Guide Dog Day, Guide Dogs Queensland is launching Guide Dog On Board bumper stickers and instruction cards, designed to provide simple actions good Samaritans and emergency service personnel can do if a guide dog is involved in a car accident.

Guide dog handler Tracey Dutton said the new initiative gave her peace of mind knowing her guide dog would be taken care of in a difficult situation.

"My guide dog Gordon means the world to me.

"He keeps me safe so I want to keep him safe too,” Mrs Dutton said.

For more information on how you can take the lead for guide dogs, visit www.guidedogsqld.com.au or phone 1800 810 122.