What those little orange flags are doing all over town

The orange flags are used as markers so drivers of high vehicles know power lines are present.

THEY'RE little orange flags that have seemingly popped up on power lines all around Bundy lately.

Locations of flags include Woondooma St, Woongarra St, Barolin St, Boston St and Hurst St.

Orange markers on Boston St. Crystal Jones

They're in our suburbs and they're in our CBD, but what are they really all about?

A spokesman for Ergon Energy said the orange markers were a safety feature.

The intersection of Woondooma and Barolin St, with orange markers. Crystal Jones

"It's usually done at the request of a local council or local organisation when there is an expected high load going through the area - for example if a truck has a particularly high load on the back of it or excavation work or something is going on, road works for example," he said.

Orange markers above the IGA in Woondooma St. Crystal Jones

"We get a request from councils or organisations to put those flags on the lines just to raise awareness with the driver of the machinery that there are power lines there."

The orange flags are also used in farming areas when crop dusting is being carried out.