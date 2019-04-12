What the weather gods have in store for Easter

THE sun is shining and the fish are biting in Bundaberg, but are the weather gods about to change it up a little for Easter?

Yesterday afternoon the mercury sat at 25 degrees but it only had us feeling like it was 21 degrees according to Weatherzone.

Looking forward to the week ahead there is a slim chance of "possible rain” from Monday to Wednesday and the mercury will drop to 17 degrees of a morning and a high of 28 degrees - right up until Good Friday.

As the humidity drops and the cooler mornings start to roll in across the Rum City the days remain clear and sunny.

The middle of April is the perfect time to take the children camping or enjoy the school holidays at the beach. NewsMail columnist Craig Holden details the local surf and beach report in today's paper on page 43.

Or if you'd rather sit on the riverbank sinking a line or two, Dale Smith has you covered with all you need to know about what is biting in the Drop a Line column on page 42.