What the NewsMail team said they'd spend $100m on

IN ANTICIPATION of Australia's biggest lotto jackpot, $100 million dollars, being drawn tonight, the NewsMail editorial team has shared what they would do if they won the pot.

Answers varied from buying a flash car, investing in hot properties or even setting up a dog breeding centre.

This is what the team of reporters will have to say if they don't turn up to work tomorrow.

Editor Adam Wratten said he would take up the easy life. There is nothing in life he likes more than his pooches, Winston and Cookie Monster.

"I would pay off all those debts and mortgages and set up my own dachshund breeding business."

Managing editor Crystal Jones on the other hand said she'd stick to writing, but focus on her passion for longer stories.

"I'd buy a property and write some novels. I'd also like to give charities a helping hand."

Reporter Katie Hall is the apple in her dad's eye as she plans to look after her parents.

"I'd buy an Aston Martin for my parents and build them a house."

Reporter Sarah Steger may be the most lavish of all with a list as long as her arm on what she would spend her win on.

"If I had $100,000,000 I would buy myself a private island and have a Swedish architect build me a mansion. So that I don't get lonely, I'd buy the Honeybadger and together we'd live happily-ever-after on my now-famous tourist attraction: Sarah Island.

"To get to and from the island I'd need my own private plane, and to make sure I don't get bored I'd buy my own sports team and build them a training centre in paradise. Who knows, it could even turn into the next top Aussie reality TV Show: Spankin hot Aussie Sportsters + Sarah.

"I'd invest any remaining dollars and save them up for the day I inevitably get bored of the flossy, glamourous life and take off on an exotic trip visiting all the best restaurants around the world. Liposuction costs along the way would of course have to be included in the budget."

Reporter Mikayla Haupt would pack her bags and hit the sky for worldly adventures.

"Ideally if I won lotto, I would give some of it to my family to help them out and then get myself a ticket to Croatia to go exploring the various islands and see where the adventure takes me.

And of course I'd save some for a rainy day."

Reporter Tahlia Stehbens might never be seen or heard of again as she heads west.

"I'd drop off the grid, learn how to surf and scuba dive, and then drive around Australia working from station to station or camping wherever I wanted for as long as I wanted."

"I'd explore the world and eat as much weird food as possible."

Reporter Toni Benson-Rogan is the newest member at the NewsMail and after only two weeks here she'd be off to explore the culinary world.

"I'd explore the world and eat as much weird food as possible."

Reporter Emma Reid is a big believer in what comes around goes around.

"This community has helped me in so many ways in the past so of course I would give back to the community in any way I could.

"I'd help out my loved ones financial and a take off to Scotland for more 'Bemmories' with Ben and pick up an accent or two while there."