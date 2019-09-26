Raiders star reveals pain of growing up with mum behind bars

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has revealed the hardship of growing up with his mother behind bars.

Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has revealed the family heartache behind his rise to rugby league star on the eve of Canberra's preliminary final clash with the Rabbitohs.

His mother Monica Klokstad was sentenced to eight years jail in October 2009 for her role in a New Zealand drug ring.

"I remember we did a haka for her," Nicoll-Klokstad told NRL.com.

"We just did a haka for her, me and my brothers, just to let her know she was with us the entire time.

"It was so tough for her man. That last day we went to go see her, it was just ... her face ... that was heartbreaking.

"We did the haka. And I didn't see her for two years after that."

The Raiders No.1 was just 14 at the time his mother went to prison. Ten years later he is on the verge of playing in a grand final.

The 24-year-old has scored 18 tries in 31 first grade games and recently signed a new contract earlier this month that will tie him to the club until the end of the 2023 season.

The family man still can't believe how far he has come in those 10 years, after struggling in the aftermath of his mother's incarceration.

"You can imagine how tough that was as kids right? Walking into a serious prison thinking 'what the heck is this place?," Nicoll-Klokstad said.

"I was 14 maybe during those visits, it was crazy."

"But she did her time there and then she moved into a self-contained, look-after-yourself set-up."

Nicoll-Klokstad's mother will be in the stands at GIO Stadium for the very first time when the Raiders host the Rabbitohs in front of a sold out crowd on Friday night.