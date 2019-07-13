‘What the f**k have you done to me: Rape victim horror

HEARING the infectious beats of Rihanna's dance hit Only Girl (In the World) on the car radio, in a shopping centre, anywhere, is enough to send Jayne into a heart-thumping panic. This is the song she was dancing to the moment she met her rapist.

Within an hour of exchanging smiles with the cute stranger in a Gold Coast nightclub, Jayne, now 46, was fighting for her life in the back of an ambulance. She required a blood transfusion before undergoing emergency surgery for an internal injury too graphic to describe here.

Her tail bone was broken, pelvis fractured and her groin, bottom and upper thighs extensively bruised. Jayne's (not her real name) recollections of that night are hazy.

"Jayne", 46, sustained life-threatening injuries when she was viciously raped on a Gold Coast beach in October 2010 after a night out with friends. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

She believes her drink was spiked. What began as consensual sex became a violent attack on a dark, secluded beach, where her desperate pleas to stop were ignored.

"I have no idea what he did. I remember saying to him that it hurt, that I wanted him to stop; please stop, please stop, please stop, it hurts, it hurts, and he wasn't listening to me,'' says the mother of six and grandmother of three.

"I remember the smell of blood was so strong and I was looking at him, and crying, what the f--- have you done to me?''

Eighteen months later, the business owner watched in disbelief as a jury acquitted the 28-year-old man of rape and grievous bodily harm, his defence barrister using a 109-year-old law to argue the accused had a mistaken but honest and reasonable belief Jayne consented to the whole sexual encounter.

Nine years on, Jayne is still furious with the system that failed her and continues to fail women like her. She's not the only one.

"Jayne" is sharing her story to help convince the Government to reform the mistake of fact defence and spark widespread reforms in the handling of sexual violence cases. Photo: Nigel Hallett.

A growing chorus of survivors, advocates, lawyers and academics are calling for this mistake of fact defence to be scrapped in Queensland, amid mounting pressure for the State Government to launch a broader inquiry into sexual violence prevention - in the same way the 2015 Not Now, Not Ever report tackled domestic and family ­violence. They argue the criminal justice system - police, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the courts - should be a ­particular focus.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath this week instructed the Queensland Law Reform Commission (QLRC) to examine consent laws, particularly the contentious 'mistake of fact' defence, just days after LNP leader Deb Frecklington had vowed to refer the issue should the LNP win government at next year's election.

Public awareness driven by the global #metoo movement, cases like those against celebrities Rolf Harris and Bill Cosby, and the Royal Commission into Institutional ­Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, are believed to have contributed to the 50 per cent rise in reported rapes and attempted rapes (recent and ­historical offences) to Queensland Police Service (QPS) between 2010 and 2018, compared with a 16 per cent rise in other sexual offences reported in the same time frame.

SYSTEM FAILURES

However, in a state that detractors ­criticise as having the worst rape laws in Australia, survivor advocates argue the fear of not being believed and prevalence of ­victim-blaming myths still means only a fraction of attacks are reported, too many cases fall away due to long delays getting to court and, even then, convictions are minimal.

Numerous studies reveal less than a quarter of sexual assaults are reported, while the number of rape, attempted rape and sexual offence cases being finalised by the QPS is falling.

Official figures show the clearance rate - meaning a person has been either charged or the complaint has been withdrawn - fell to 72 per cent in 2016-2017 compared with 81 per cent four years ago. Similarly, a 2017 University of Queensland study quoted latest Office of the ­Director of Public Prosecutions figures showing cases of rape and sexual assault involving adult complainants dropped 25 per cent for "no ­apparent reason" between 2009-10 and 2012-2013, and said calls for research into this drop have been ignored.

Women’s Legal Service Queensland chief executive Angela Lynch says more needs to be done to make perpetrators of sexual violence accountable.

"We've never had a very open review in Queensland in relation to what's happening in sexual violence. We know that statistics are appalling, we know people aren't using the system, and you have to ask, 'Why, what is happening?','' says Women's Legal Service Queensland chief executive Angela Lynch. "The accountability for perpetrators of sexual violence is so low, as a society we have to say, 'Is that good enough?' From our perspective, it's not.''

Di Macleod, who established the Gold Coast Centre Against Sexual Violence nearly 30 years ago, agrees. "Those women who do manage to report their attack start off with some confidence the system will hold the offender accountable, and most believe if they tell the truth, the truth will protect them. The reality is our criminal justice system is not about truth, it's about proof," she says. "Some women have told me their experience of the system, of going to court and being cross-examined, was as bad, if not worse than, the crime itself.''

Advocate Di Macleod, who established the Gold Coast Centre Against Sexual Violence 30 years ago, says the time for change is long overdue. Photo: Nigel Hallett.

OUTDATED DEFENCE

Brisbane author Bri Lee, 27, has experienced the law from both sides - as a District Court judge's associate and as a victim of sexual abuse. Her best-selling memoir, Eggshell Skull , released last year, describes the difficulties sexual violence victims have in finding justice.

Eggshell Skull by Bri Lee

"Most of the cases I saw (as a judge's ­associate) were sex offences - both adult sex ­offences and child sex offences … I started taking notes because what I was seeing, both in and out of court, was just so often outrageous,'' says Lee, who was 24 when she made a police complaint against a family friend who abused her as a child. The man was found guilty at trial and received a jail sentence.

Lee and Bond University law professor Jonathan Crowe spearheaded the campaign to refer the mistake of fact defence to the QLRC. They have submitted a detailed report to Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath earlier this year, launched the website consentlawqld.com and held letter-writing workshops to help others have their say.

D'Ath defended the length of time taken to make the QLRC referral, given a motion was passed at September's Labour Conference. "I have been consulting with legal stakeholders, and (Minister for Women Di) Farmer has also been consulting with sexual violence service providers, victims and survivors, and other members of the community."

Crowe, who has spent 15 years researching rape law, says this defence undermines the accepted principle that consent has to be given freely and voluntarily, and cannot be inferred from a person's behaviour, level of intoxication, attire or lack of physical or verbal resistance. He says rather than dealing with "genuine miscommunications'', the defence is overwhelmingly being "used by violent, calculated and repeat sexual offenders to evade responsibility for their actions" - even in cases where the victim was sleeping or unconscious.

Advocate, author and survivor Bri Lee and law academic Professor Jonathan Crowe are fighting for consent law reform in Queensland, to help rape and sexual violence victims get a better chance of justice. Photo: Mark Cranitch.

In Jayne's case, she was extensively cross-examined about her drinking, drug use, what she was wearing - including whether or not she had underwear on - and her personal character. She says hospital staff ignored her requests for a drug screen and did not collect forensic evidence before she was rushed into surgery.

Lee agrees "huge" change is needed across the whole criminal justice system but argues the 109-year-old mistake of fact defence has a "poisonous effect on all three steps of the ladder".

"Until we change the mistake of fact defence, any survivor of rape that makes a phone call to police or walks into a police station will be treated as though her case has a very slim chance of ever succeeding. And so it could happen today or tomorrow that 'mistake of fact' is the thing that stops a defendant ever even being investigated or charged, and it's the thing that makes the complainant feel disrespected and disregarded by the system that is supposed to protect her,'' she says.

"We know the stats - women are raped and assaulted every day in Queensland; all of those women are affected by this.''

Bri Lee argues the mistake of fact defence has a “poisonous effect” on the entire criminal justice system. Photo: Jamie Hanson

BAD ATTITUDES

His own 20-something daughters were front of mind when Sunshine Coast District Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards recently took to The Sunshine Coast Daily to lambaste "gutless" men "helping themselves" to drunk, incoherent or sleeping women - and then protested to police they'd done nothing wrong.

Sunshine Coast Det Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards despairs at the attitudes of young men. Photo: Annette Dew

Edwards took the extraordinary step after a spate of attacks on vulnerable young women in the local nightclub district, combined with unprovoked attacks on women asleep in homes, over the past few months - mainly at the hand of men aged in their late teens or early 20s.

Edwards - who became an internet sensation two weeks ago for stopping a press conference to crash-tackle a fleeing man, later charged, who'd made inappropriate comments to a teenage girl in front of her father - has instructed officers patrolling popular entertainment areas late at night to keep an eye out for vulnerable women who might need help. He is working with clinical psychologist Karren Aspinall, of sexual assault support service Laurel Place, on a public awareness campaign around sexual consent.

"You've just got to wonder what mindset these young males have. We have to educate young people about this behaviour - they have no idea what the (legal definition) of cognitive ability for consent is. If you don't know if she's really consenting, then don't do it or you'll end up in jail. Simple as that,'' says Edwards, the Criminal Investigation Branch chief.

"The other problem is we have people on juries who don't even understand it. They think, oh, she's drunk, she's stupid … Years back, people would go out of their way to help an intoxicated female and protect her from predators. Why has it changed?''

Almost a third of men don't believe women who say they've been raped and almost half of the community thinks sexual assault allegations are often made to punish men, according to the latest National Community Attitudes Towards Violence Against Women Survey.

The survey also found a third of the community thinks rape results from men being unable to control their sex drive. One in eight believe if a woman is raped while she is drunk or affected by drugs she is at least partially responsible.

Laurel Place clinical psychologist Karren Aspinall despairs at the increasing influence of pornography on young people’s relationships. Photo: Lachie Millard

Edwards and Aspinall despair at the influence of increasingly accessible pornographic material: a concern mirrored by Lynch and Macleod, who bluntly says the nature of sexual violence is becoming more intense, more violent and resulting in more injuries to victims.

"Every day we see porn-inspired sex acts. We see women hurt by the violence committed against them, both physically hurt around their bodies but their genitalia targeted as well. Pornography has become young people's template for their relationships. They know exactly what goes up where, what to do, before they've even kissed anyone else, put their arm around anyone, had any kind of intimacy,'' says Macleod.

SINGLE FOCUS

Specialisation, specialisation, specialisation. Talk to anyone working in the sexual violence prevention sector and this one word is repeated constantly. They want specialist police trained to deal with the specific needs of sexual assault victims, supported by 24-hour sexual assault response counsellors. They want these cases referred to prosecution teams who deal solely with sexual offence cases, able to call specialist witnesses to debunk rape myths for juries, who sit before specialist judges - perhaps, one day, in a dedicated sex crimes court.

"We want victims to be safe and we want offenders to be held accountable. In that process we want to maximise conviction rates, so we can send a clear message to offenders that this is what is going to happen if you behave this way. But we also want to minimise the secondary trauma our victims experience when they go through a system they often experience as quite hostile,'' says Macleod.

Di Macleod argues police and prosecutors need specialist training to minimise the trauma to victims of sexual violence. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

In a paper presented at the 2017 Sexual Violence, Consent and Law Symposium, Macleod reported sexual violence convictions increased more than 20 per cent in South Africa after sexual offence courts were established; similarly, Canadian specialisation increased the quality of the Crown case, number of convictions and reporting rates.

NSW has dedicated courts with specialist staff, separate entrances for victims and specially trained prosecutors who handle cases from bail to trial. Victoria's Office of Public Prosecution established its Specialist Sexual Offences Unit (SSOU) in 2007 to have cases resolved more quickly by specially trained staff while offering a more informative and supportive process for victims. In the first year, 40 per cent more sexual offences cases were completed and 75 per cent of cases resulted in a guilty plea or conviction at trial. The only comment offered by a Queensland Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions spokesperson was that it "has specialist practitioners working across all Chambers (with) matters allocated according to factors including the location and nature of the matter, and experience of the prosecutor''.

Macleod says it's not good enough. "We don't even have 'just in case' forensics in Queensland, like all the other states do. When you're raped in Queensland and you go to the hospital, you only get a forensic examination if you're reporting to police. So when you've just been raped and are in crisis, you've got to decide, yes, I want to report to police. If you don't have the exam and two weeks later decide to go to police, the very first thing the police will say, is, well, it's too late for forensics now."

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles last month pledged more staff would be trained to collect forensic evidence, after an auditor-general's report found rape victims were waiting hours in emergency rooms in the same clothes they were assaulted in or faced long drives from regional areas to access qualified staff, a problem documented since 2009.

FIRST STEPS

There's some evidence the Palaszczuk Government is listening. Since the Sexual Violence Prevention Roundtable was established earlier this year, more than 300 people have attended eight community forums across the state, with another 330 submissions made online by the mid-May deadline.

A spokesperson for Queensland Minister for Women, Di Farmer, says common themes include the need to believe victims, smash victim-blaming and rape myths, improve education around healthy relationships for young people, and provide better trauma-informed services.

The spokesperson says a prevention framework will be released later this year and Farmer would consult other relevant ministers and departments, including Attorney-General ­Yvette D'Ath. ­Opposition leader Deb Frecklington has said she would support a consent law review.

For Lynch, "this is a very important first step because it has given an opportunity for (sexual violence prevention) to be put on the Government's agenda".

Angela Lynch from Women's Legal Service. Picture: Supplied

For its part, the QPS is awaiting official evaluation of Townsville's pilot Sexual Assault Response Team (SART). Since July 2016, eight social workers and seven police officers trained in trauma interviewing and dealing with sex crimes have been available to respond immediately to any woman's complaint of sexual assault. Forensic evidence has been collected without the victim needing to decide about making an official complaint.

Detective Superintendent Denzil Clark, head of the state sex crimes unit, says a review from Central Queensland University is expected later this year but early indications have been "positive and favourable". In a later written statement, the QPS said SART had led to a "significant increase" in reports of sexual offences and a "dramatic decrease" in the withdrawal of complaints.

Detective Superintendent Denzil Clark, head of the state sex crimes unit, says several new initiatives have been introduced to improve police response to victims.

"Anecdotally, anywhere we can provide better support for a victim or vulnerable person, earlier in the process, is a win. That's what we're doing in Townsville. Not every single district or location will be in a position to do what Townsville has done, but every district is working with their [community] partners to come up with a model that suits their resourcing and locality,'' Clark says.

He says new vulnerable people and sexual offences-specific training programs for ­detectives have recently been rolled out and - in what is believed to be an Australian first - a new online Sexual Assault Reporting Option will be available by the end of the year.

"Police will make contact with the victim to arrange a mutually suitable location and time to meet and take a complaint or conduct an investigation, whatever needs to occur,'' Clark says.

"The message I'd like to get out there is that, if you're a survivor of sexual assault, I strongly advise you to make a report to police or contact a sexual assault service or counsellor … if you're not talking to somebody, then we don't know and we can't help.''

START BY BELIEVING

Macleod thinks it's time Queensland took a leaf out of America's book. Start by Believing is the name of its public awareness campaign, which focuses specifically on changing responses to sexual violence from doubt, shame or blame to belief and support. Aspinall agrees, adding open conversation is the best way to shift damaging societal attitudes and outdated beliefs.

Clinical psychologist Karren Aspinall says women are very angry at the prevalence of sexual violence and the system’s unsatisfactory response. Photo: Lachie Millard

"I'm hearing more and more from our counsellors that women are really angry; they're angry about the system, they're angry about the status quo in terms of sexual violence. I'm hearing more and more about women who want their stories to actually go out there - they want access to opportunities to say how it is, what their experiences have been. I'm hearing more and more that women are very angry about sexual violence occurring in our community and the way we're dealing with it, which isn't very good,'' she says.

Jayne won't stop speaking out, if only for her daughters and the granddaughters she might have one day. She's faced her attacker in court and told the truth; counselling helped her see she's not the person the jury believed her to be; she still believes in love and still loves dancing.

"Taking back that Rihanna song, it's the last little piece of the puzzle. I can't forget, I have memories that will never go away. I'm a changed woman forever, but I speak out … change is needed because this system is so wrong.'' ■