What the? Driver strapped fridge where?

Deception Bay Road Policing Unit officers said they did a few double takes when they spotted this van driving down a suburban street, north of Brisbane, on April 26.

Senior Constable Jo Arthur said it was a case of "just because you can, doesn't mean that you should".

"The alleged offender stated the van was already full of other things and they couldn't fit the refrigerator inside the van, so they decided to strap it to the outside of the vehicle," Sen Constable Arthur said.

Under the road rules a load cannot project more than 150 millimetres beyond either side of a vehicles or trailer.

Sen Constable Arthur said it was extremely dangerous as it limited the driver's vision and increased the risk of a traffic crash.

The driver could have been fined $266 for failing to ensure a load on a light vehicles, $311 for driving without clear view in all directions and $533 for careless driving or driving without consideration of other road users.

In this case the officers' used their discretion and issued a fine for driving a vehicle with a load that projects contrary to legislation - setting the driver back $88.

