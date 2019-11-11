What Block star spends her time doing in jail

REALITY TV star and former Penthouse pet Suzi Taylor has picked up a job as a laundry worker in jail as she awaits her next court appearance, prison officers say.

The Sunday Mail has been told Taylor can earn up to about $30 a week in the laundry role in the S7 induction unit at Brisbane Women's jail.

In her role at the jail she washes clothing for about 20 prisoners.

Suzi Taylor washes clothing for about 20 prisoners. Picture: Mark Cranitch



Prison officers said the reality TV star was self assured and had no risk issues in the jail, which houses about 240 women inmates at Wacol.

The 49-year-old, who appeared on the 2015 season of The Block, has been charged with extortion, deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm, possession of a dangerous drug and breaching a bail condition.

Police allege the victim was a date she met online.

The court heard Taylor yelled "give me my money, give me my money" as another man entered the room and kicked and punched her date in the face.



Police allege Taylor also assaulted the man and with her accomplice held the man against his will.

Her co-accused, Ali Ebrahimi, was charged with the same offences.



Police allege the pair allegedly attacked the 33-year-old man at Taylor's New Farm apartment and forced him to make an online transaction before taking his bank card and withdrawing money.



Taylor was refused bail after the court heard she was already facing charges for her alleged involvement in a burglary last month.