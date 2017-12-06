What SUP Bargara? Get your paddle on

SUP ACTIVITY: A stand up paddleboarding event will be held at Bargara on Sunday.

SUP ACTIVITY: A stand up paddleboarding event will be held at Bargara on Sunday.

IT'S the activity that gets you outside and having fun while toning your stomach muscles, and it's a growing trend in Bundaberg.

Stand-up paddleboarding is making waves in the region and, this Sunday, three local paddleboarding groups are coming together for a community event that celebrates the SUPing culture.

Secretary for Pacifique Surfriders Club, Shelley McDonald, said her own group, alongside Moore Park Beach Boardriders Club and Enviro Reefs Paddle and Surf School, would host What SUP Bargara at Moneys Creek on Sunday.

"This event is fully affiliated with Surfing Queensland and we anticipate 80 entrants,” she said.

"There will be four separate race heats for our beginner to intermediate paddle boarders.”

Ms McDonald said the free event would also feature a Guinness Book of World Records attempt.

"We want to see how many children can fit and stand on a 17ft paddle board,” she said.

"The main aim is to ensure everyone enjoys themselves on the day - there is nothing better than being outside and being at one with nature.”

What SUP Bargara starts at 7am and will run until lunch.

To find out more information, go to http://bit.ly/2AviLDy.