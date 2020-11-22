What started with loud music ends in handcuffs and court date

Warwick Grant Shorthouse pleaded guilty in the Childers Magistrates Court for contravene direction or requirement of police.

What started with a noise complaint ended in a court date for Warwick Grant Shorthouse after he refused to give police his name.

Shorthouse pleaded guilty in the Childers Magistrates Court on Friday to one charge of contravene direction or requirement of police in October.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said just before midnight police attended a Woodgate address following a noise complaint and found him out the back playing "loud music".

He said police identified themselves and asked the defendant to provide his name so they could give him a noise abatement direction.

"He stated he didn't have to give police his name, he was warned it was an offence to contravene a requirement by not providing his details to police and again refused to provide details," he said.

"Police warned the defendant that if he refused to provide his details he'd be arrested and taken to Bundaberg Watch House until they could ascertain who he was.

"He again refused. He was then arrested for contravening a requirement and started to resist police.

"He was then taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs, as soon as he was placed in handcuffs he stated his full name to police."

Sgt Burgess said Shorthouse was then released and issued a notice to appear.

Shorthouse's lawyer Lani Olafsson said the 45-year-old was not currently employed but was medically discharged from the army and has been diagnosed with mental health issues.

The court heard he didn't think he had to give his name and had received some injuries during the arrest, including cuts to his eyebrow.

He's never been before the courts before.

Taking all of this into account and the fact that he did eventually provide his name and address, Acting Magistrate Michael Bice said given the circumstances he would not further punish Shorthouse.

No conviction was recorded.