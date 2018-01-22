What speeding in a school zone will cost you

SCHOOL holidays are now over which means plenty of children will be walking to and from school.

Local police officers have reminded drivers to obey speed limits not just everywhere, but in school zone areas to keep everyone safe.

The speed limit in school zones is 40km/h during school zones and for some, it is an all-day school zone.

If you do exceed the speed limit, you will be penalised.

Costs and penalties for exceeding the speed limit in a school zone are:

Less than 13km/h is $168 and one demerit point.

At least 13km/h but not more than 20km/h will cost you $252 and three demerit points.

More than 20km/h but not more than 30km/h is $420 and four demerit points.

More than 30km/h but not more than 40km/h will put you $588 out of pocket and you will lose six demerit points.

Drive more than 40km/h over the speed limit and you'll pay a $1177 fine, lose eight demerit points and be suspended from driving for six months.

It's important to remember correct parking with consequences for parking in disabled spots, against the flow of traffic and more.