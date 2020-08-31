Menu
Beautiful Woodgate beach.
News

What school leavers celebrating in Woodgate need to know

Crystal Jones
31st Aug 2020 10:30 AM
EACH year, Woodgate is a popular destination for small groups of schoolies wanting to avoid the hustle and bustle of bigger events.

Last week, the State Government confirmed the monumentally bigger Gold Coast Schoolies would be cancelled in the wake of Covid-19.

So what's the situation for Woodgate?

Childers police confirmed at this stage, it's life as usual.

Constable Michael Schmidt said there were only ever a small number of schoolies at Woodgate, and police would often check in on them.

"At this stage we're only going to conduct patrols as normal," he said.

 

Woodgate's iconic thong tree.
"We generally pop in, say G'day, say 'enjoy yourselves, don't bring attention to yourselves and have a good time but if you draw attention to yourselves we'll be there'."

Announcing the Gold Coast schoolies ban last week, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said schoolies has been deemed a high-risk event, but encouraged youngsters to book accommodation closer to home, in a reasonable manner.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was a tough year for everyone and that hopefully there could be a "double celebration" next year.

"It is about the health of everyone," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk urged people booking after-school celebrations around their home towns to space them out.

        • 31st Aug 2020 10:37 AM