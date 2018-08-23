What Ryan Reynolds thinks of his wife's sex scenes

RYAN Reynolds's wife Blake Lively has just finished a movie where she steams up the screen with an up-and-coming hunk.

The former Gossip Girl actor has a palpable sexual chemistry with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), but she says her husband of six years isn't jealous.

"Henry is dreamy and wonderful but [Ryan] isn't jealous. Why would he be? I wouldn't be jealous if I were him. I'd be like, 'She's got to be dumb to leave me!' Right?" she said, laughing.

She's speaking to me while promoting her upcoming thriller A Simple Favour, which also stars Anna Kendrick.

As an ever-supporting wife, she's moonlighting as a spokeswoman for her husband's alcohol brand Aviation American Gin, offering me a drink while we conduct the interview.

It's strategically placed on the table and therefore impossible to ignore.

After I refuse a glass, explaining I am a vodka-exclusive drinker, she says, "Well, I'm not a drinker myself. I don't like the taste of alcohol but I am the mixologist at home. People are confused about why the girl who doesn't drink makes everyone a drink, but I love muddling the berries or squeezing the citrus and making twists."

Not only does she support her husband's business interests, she is regularly seen on the red carpet with him - either supporting his work, or he with her.

The couple is one of Hollywood's most stylish, rarely putting a fashion foot wrong.

"I'm lucky I have a husband who is respectful of fashion and design. He will always ask me, 'What are you wearing?' because he's not going to show up in a completely clashing number," she says. "It must be surreal for our kids to see mummy and daddy dress up in a ball gown and tuxedo." She smiles. "It's kind of magical."

Without question, Reynolds wears a designer suit well, however, what would Lively say if he were to try to emulate the neon green Versace suit she wore at a press event in New York last week? Surely, even the Deadpool star (and former People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive) could not pull off that look? Lively vehemently disagrees. "Why not? I think he'd look fine in that suit. I really think so."

Has Lively ever felt compelled to send Reynolds back to the wardrobe for an outfit change? "No. And I wouldn't want a dictatorship in my household, anyway! That is scary! Absolutely not," she laughs.

One needs a certain amount of confidence to wear the eye-catching outfits Lively is so often seen in.

"Sometimes I wake up and I just feel so in my skin and so confident and so comfortable but there are some mornings that I wake up and I feel raw and vulnerable."

For Lively, fashion is emblematic of how she's feeling.

"You go out into the world each day, so how do you choose to tell your story? Do you choose to tell the story of how you are actually feeling or do you choose to push yourself to some other level?"

She certainly pushed herself for her latest role in A Simple Favour.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, the film follows a mummy blogger (Kendrick) who tries to solve the disappearance of her best friend, played by Lively.

Lively and Golding's loved-up couple enjoy a physical relationship to the point where they're oblivious to those around them.

"We were physically improvising because we were trying to make Anna uncomfortable, so we had to have this overtly sexual relationship that is entirely inappropriate in the presence of a friend" Lively said.

"We were acting like we were in the beginning of a softcore porn."

But it turns out, Kendrick is no wallflower either and she shares an unexpected kiss with Lively.

"We got it in three takes," Kendrick had said earlier in the day.

"We're professionals. But I will say," she says leaning in conspiratorially, "when I'm in a kissing scene with a guy, I'm the one with gum. I have mints and I'm flossing all the time because I'm so self-conscious. I think it's just girls that do that. So, Blake and I were both having all these mints before the scene. It was the mintiest fresh kiss in the history of cinema that's ever been committed to film!" she laughs.

Kendrick says there's a vast difference in pre-kissing prep for men.

"Oh, it's very different. A guy puts out his cigarette and is like, 'OK, let's go!'"

Having recently turned 30, Lively is clearly having fun pushing herself in her career.

"I feel all right, other than my organs failing and liver spots popping up."

But in reality, she oozes confidence. And why wouldn't she?

"Well, there's plenty of times where I've felt insecure in my life or in my career where I've done things that I haven't felt really proud of or that I've been totally embarrassed by."

Such as? She laughs. "I would never tell you that! I'm not into giving clickbait!"