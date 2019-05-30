Truth behind infamous AFL commentary box stoush revealed

THE inside story of the AFL's biggest live commentary box explosion has finally come to light with new revelations adding to the humiliation.

Triple M's Hot Breakfast has this week launched an extensive investigation into the iconic moment AFL legend Jason Dunstall turned a tray of fried rice over the head of fellow commentator and Channel 10 sports presenter Stephen Quartermain during the pre-game show before a game at Marvel Stadium in 2009.

Dunstall's moment of madness left Quartermain humiliated and dirty in the middle of a live segment - but the star commentator's embarrassment has only now been fully realised.

It all started several weeks ago when Triple M's Friday Night Footy crew revealed the former general manager of the Southern Cross Austereo radio network, Ben Amarfio, had witnessed the whole incident live and was giving key corporate partners a tour of the Triple M commentary box when Dunstall and Quartermain's feud erupted.

That new detail of the story has prompted Triple M to pore through every detail of the scandal to get to the bottom of what really happened.

It has long been known that the feud erupted over Quartermain's suggestion to Dunstall, a director of the Hawthorn Football Club, that injured star Trent Croad's career was "clouded" over reports of a serious foot injury.

It has since been revealed that Croad was facing an uphill battle to ever get back to playing footy - and he was forced into retirement at the end of the season.

Dunstall at the time, however, became enraged by Quartermain's question that Croad's football career was over in the middle of the season.

Here's how it all went horribly wrong.

Jason Dunstall: This is exactly what Channel 10 do. This is sensationalism.

Stephen Quartermain: You're a goose.

JD: You're talking s*** is what you're doing.

SQ: Don't swear on air, you're better than that.

JD: I'm talking because you're talking s***.

SQ: Don't swear on air. You're better than that.

JD: No, you shut up and listen.

SQ: Don't speak to me like that.

JD: Well then I won't talk to you.

It was then that Dunstall was accused of throwing a tray of fried rice over Quartermain's head.

SQ: Get out of the box. I will not work with someone like that.

JD: Will do.

SQ: Get out of the box right now. Go on nick off. He's just thrown a whole tray of food on me.

JD: Shut up.

SQ: I'm not working with him.

JD: Shut up.

Hamish McLachlan (trying to interject): So Stevo ...

SQ: Get out. That is unacceptable behaviour. That is disrespectful.

JD: Stop whining.

HM: So Stevo, while these guys are going at it, Stevo, Hawthorn have been going alright at the moment. They've won four of their last five and nine of their last 11 matches interstate. Do you think that they will win over in Adelaide today?

Channel 7's Mark Stevens then admitted it was hard to keep a straight face, saying: "Nasi goreng's just gone flying across the box."

Dunstall has previously said he and Quartermain are back on speaking terms after he was forced to apologise live on air.

It's been revealed Dunstall refused to leave the box, forcing Quartermain to leave.

When Quartermain returned 15 minutes later, Dunstall offered an apology that was laced with anger.

"Well, I apologised to Q, I threw a bit of rice and I didn't mean to upset him, so I apologise," Dunstall said.

Legends Stephen Quartermain, Bruce McAvaney and Clinton Grybas.

While that was thought to be the end of it, details about Quartermain's bad day at the office are only now coming out.

Amarfio revealed to the Hot Breakfast trio of Eddie McGuire, Luke Darcy and Wil Anderson that he had to have a serious conversation with Quartermain to try to convince him to go back on the show - while the sports presenter had rice stuck in his hair.

"So he was out the back in the general area where people go have a break, so I've gone out there and I was trying to keep a straight face because as I looked at him, and he has this beautiful straight, gelled hair and he would have had like 13 pieces of rice wedged in his hair," Amarfio said.

"And he was really upset. He was telling me how indignant and how upset he was and I was trying to keep a straight face and all I can see is these pieces of rice stuck in his hair."

On Wednesday, McLachlan revealed Quartermain, the complete professional, had barely flinched as he proceeded to call the rest of the football game for the network without realising he still had rice and sweet chilli sauce in his hair.

"This is the part that I don't think too many are clear on," McLachlan told Triple M.

"Quarters returns after 15 minutes. And he goes back to his calling position and the atmosphere was very tense, you could have cut the air with a knife. And he goes down to the front row and he turns around and nobody is sure what to say. And he turns around and his hair is beautifully quaffed, he's got it all back into position. His glasses have been cleaned up. And no one's sure who speaks (next).

"And as I look down at Quarters there's two pieces of rice still stuck in his hair and there's some sweet chilli sauce just dripping from the hair about to hit the deck. And I was just looking at Mark Stevens and we all decide to say nothing and he calls (the game) for the rest of the day with the sweet chilli sauce and the pieces of rice still stuck in his hair.

"I still think years on, did he get home at the end of the day, look in the mirror and just go, 'oh no'."