What readers think about idea of a nuclear plant in Flynn

Should the Flynn region be a site for a nuclear power plant? ERIK S. LESSER

LOCALS have hit back with mixed reactions following Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd's admission he'd accept a nuclear power plant anywhere in his electorate - which takes in Gin Gin, South Kolan and Moore Park Beach.

On Monday night, Mr O'Dowd said it could go anywhere and it wouldn't be a problem.

On the NewsMail's Facebook page, some readers were in support.

"Good. You cannot be in favour of climate change action and against nuclear power,” David Radovic said.

"It is the safest, cleanest, most reliable source of power until we achieve stable fusion.

"Anyone who quotes Fukushima or Chernobyl are regurgitating fear-mongering nonsense.”

Chris Lacey said he'd support nuclear power as long as there was "a proper plan put in place for storage of waste materials, one that will last and not pose any danger to future generations”.

Julieanne Reid said the idea was worth checking out.

"I think it should at least be looked into,” she said.

"Nuclear is a safe now and anything that creates jobs is a good thing.”

But many were sceptical.

Robyn Smith said a nuclear power plant at a location such as Moore Park Beach would spoil the natural beauty.

Matthew Mills said there were better ways than nuclear.

"We should be looking at thorium as we have the third largest reserves in the world, it's a more efficient technology and produces less waste,” he said.

Dylan Wight weighed up the suitability of locations in Flynn.

"Moore Park? No, the coast is not a good option. While being able to access saline waterways is a huge boon for ambient cooling, the risks associated with a low-lying littoral zone are too great,” he said.

"South Kolan? No, that's farmland. For no other reason than limited development space, South Kolan is a poor choice of location.

"Gin Gin? Almost. Out near Mt Perry would be a better option provided there are run-off waterways from the mines able to be used for ambient cooling.”

Mr Wight said a local facility wouldn't need to be too big.

"Operating a single core would be more than sufficient for local needs,” he said.

"The main concern would be waste storage, which can either be conducted on-site during the initial cooling process, or transported to a permanent storage facility - possibly re-purposed disused mine shafts around Biggenden?”.