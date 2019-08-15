What Pauline has planned for a big trip to our region

ONE Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts are looking forward to interacting with hundreds of residents in Biggenden, Coalston Lakes and Maryborough in a visit to the region this weekend.

In a busy schedule, the senators will meet with the Coalston Lakes Irrigation Group tomorrow afternoon before enjoying a pub meal with local businesspeople.

On Saturday they will participate in judging various events at the Biggenden Campdraft at Brooweena, before attending the National Vietnam Veterans Day breakfast with Maryborough RSL and meet representatives of the local timber industry at Maryborough.

"It's really important to me as One Nation's national leader that we keep speaking to people around Australia to be fully aware of all the issues, it helps us keep our focus on the things that are important to the people that matter most - everyday Australians,” Ms Hanson said.

The One Nation senate duo will discuss the key issues impacting regional lifestyles and the local economy - among them, the desperate need for a reliable water supply for the fertile farms in Coalston Lakes, challenges to businesses and employment in the region, concerns with Queensland forestry laws that are impacting negatively on the incomes of farming families and saw mills.

"These issues are having a devastating impact on local families and their livelihoods, employment and the economy, so we want to listen to the locals as they will have the ideas that will benefit their communities,” Senator Roberts said.

"These decisions need to come from the people who live in these communities, not from Brisbane and Canberra.

"Senator Hanson and myself are really keen to meet and talk to as many people as possible, so, if you see us at the campdraft or around town, make sure you drop by and say hello.”