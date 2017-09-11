'What, not again!' Bundy driver tells cops

WHEN driver Darelle Debra Robertson was pulled over by Bundaberg police and gave them her licence the officers quickly told her it had expired.
"What, not again," was her response, a Bundaberg court heard.
Robertson pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed - repeat unlicensed driver on July 15.
The police prosecutor said her licence had expired on June 31 and Robertson "seems to have trouble keeping her licence up-to-date", saying she had prior offences for unlicensed driving and driving with an expired licence.
She was fined $500 and disqualified for four weeks.