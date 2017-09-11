'What, not again!' Bundy driver tells cops

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

WHEN driver Darelle Debra Robertson was pulled over by Bundaberg police and gave them her licence the officers quickly told her it had expired.

"What, not again," was her response, a Bundaberg court heard.

Robertson pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed - repeat unlicensed driver on July 15.

The police prosecutor said her licence had expired on June 31 and Robertson "seems to have trouble keeping her licence up-to-date", saying she had prior offences for unlicensed driving and driving with an expired licence.

She was fined $500 and disqualified for four weeks.