Spider-Man drops revealing new trailer

Spider-Man: Far From Home has dropped its second trailer, but it's preceded with a message from star Tom Holland.

In what might be a first for a trailer release, Holland comes on to warn fans the trailer would have major spoilers for Avengers: Endgame, so if you haven't seen Marvel's mega-blockbuster, stop watching.

Unlike the first, much peppier, trailer that was released for Far From Home some months ago, this one deals directly with the fallout from Endgame.

Swinging into action.

Peter Parker (Holland) is pretty despondent about the death of his mentor, Tony Stark. So is the world, with memorials dedicated to Iron Man around the city.

Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) is on hand to give Peter a pep talk though, and before you know it, he's catching bad guys and sassing the cops but in a friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man way. He's such a charmer.

But life has to go on, and so do school excursions to Venice. In an uncanny coincidence, it seems like the core members of Peter's school group were also "snapped" and have returned from their five-year sabbatical unaged and still teenagers.

Awww shucks, young love.

All Peter wants to do is tell MJ (Zendaya) he likes her, but Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has other plans when the spy master drops in on Peter during his trip.

This is when we are introduced to Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal), aka Mysterio. But he isn't from around our parts. Fury reveals Thanos' "snapture" tore a hole in our dimension.

That's right, kids. Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe multiverse.

It's the canonical confirmation there are now parallel universes in the MCU, something that was hinted at in Endgame - first by The Ancient One who said making changes in the past would create new time branches.

And again when Steve Rogers went back in time to the 1940s and stayed there - Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed after the Avengers release Steve lived his life out in a different timeline, one he created by changing the main one.

Let’s all rejoice Jake Gyllenhaal is now in the MCU.

Msyterio is usually a "baddie" in the Marvel comics, but if this iteration is from a different universe, then all bets are off.

Together, Peter and Mysterio need to battle the Elementals, dastardly forces who seem pretty keen on tearing London apart. Oops, there goes the Tower.

It also looks like we're also going to get a version of a full-black Spider-suit. Cool.

New threads.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in cinemas from July 4

