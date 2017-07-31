What new security measures mean for Bundy travellers

NO EXTRA WAIT HERE: Outbound passengers flying from Bundaberg Airport will not have to wait longer, according to Bundaberg Regional Council.

JETSETTERS will need to set aside more time when flying into Bundy from Brisbane after a Sydney terror raid over the weekend prompted major Australian airports to up their security measures.

Waiting times should remain the same at Bundaberg Airport, with passengers still encouraged to check in about an hour before their flights, and check-in closing 30 minutes before departure.

"Bundaberg Regional Council has not been advised of any alteration to existing security arrangements at the Bundaberg Airport,” a council spokesman said.

"There is no planned alteration to current staffing rosters and any changes would only be implemented once we were advised by the Office of Transport Security that it was contemplating additional security measures.”

The Australian Government has advised travellers to:

Arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three hours before international flights

Limit carry on and checked luggage to ensure efficient and timely security screening

Expect extra scrutiny and delays when passing through security screening

There are no changes to what can and cannot be carried on-board the aircraft.

ELIZA GOETZE