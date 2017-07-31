25°
News

What new security measures mean for Bundy travellers

Eliza Goetze
| 31st Jul 2017 6:03 PM
NO EXTRA WAIT HERE: Outbound passengers flying from Bundaberg Airport will not have to wait longer, according to Bundaberg Regional Council.
NO EXTRA WAIT HERE: Outbound passengers flying from Bundaberg Airport will not have to wait longer, according to Bundaberg Regional Council. Mike Knott BUN301116AIRPORT24

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JETSETTERS will need to set aside more time when flying into Bundy from Brisbane after a Sydney terror raid over the weekend prompted major Australian airports to up their security measures.

Waiting times should remain the same at Bundaberg Airport, with passengers still encouraged to check in about an hour before their flights, and check-in closing 30 minutes before departure.

"Bundaberg Regional Council has not been advised of any alteration to existing security arrangements at the Bundaberg Airport,” a council spokesman said.

"There is no planned alteration to current staffing rosters and any changes would only be implemented once we were advised by the Office of Transport Security that it was contemplating additional security measures.”

The Australian Government has advised travellers to:

Arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three hours before international flights

Limit carry on and checked luggage to ensure efficient and timely security screening

Expect extra scrutiny and delays when passing through security screening

There are no changes to what can and cannot be carried on-board the aircraft.

ELIZA GOETZE

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  airport security brisbane airport bundaberg airport travel

Local businesses to get first dibs on government spending

Local businesses to get first dibs on government spending

BUNDABERG small businesses will shoot to the top as preferred contractors from September when a new Queensland Government initiative is rolled out.

Why we need to get smart, Bundaberg

GOOD THINKING, 99: The report says that while Bundaberg's industries are strong, people need better skills to weather the deluge of artificial intelligence around the corner.

Dempsey defends bottom placing in 'knowledge' report

Driver on wild ride after Wild Turkeys

Wild Turkey

Drink drivers in Bundaberg Court

Bundy character loving life as a bin chicken

TIP TURKIES: Zanzibar Buck Buck McFizz and his wife Jodie Springer started Tip Turkey Rubbish Removal to earn an income, now they are able to help others by up-cycling unwanted household items in exchange for fruit or chocolate.

New business collects your rubbish and up-cycles

Local Partners

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

A DELEGATION from Bundaberg's Japanese Sister City Settsu has arrived in Bundaberg for a three day visit.

Planning crucial to success with NDIS

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ann Mickan

Get onboard the NDIS

Workshop to offers new insight into autism

LEARN MORE: Information on accessing NDIS funding for early intervention programs will be provided at the workshops.

Free event for families, carers, educators, health providers

Jalopies cruise through Bundaberg to help family

Dunga Derby's annual DUNGA DERBY BOOT BBQ

It's all for a good cause

What's on in Bundy this weekend

ART ON STILTS: Michelle Harris and Lauren Whitehouse amaze the crowds at last year's Childers Festival.

Five things you need to know

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

CLASSIC Australian film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel on Stan.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e3 - The Queen's Justice

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 3 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

Rejected Bachelor contestant, Laura Ann.

Latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor says she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

NEW PRICE - GREAT VALUE - BE QUICK

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in ready to move in condition. If...

NEW PRICE- COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $319,000

NEW PRICE-AMAZING VALUE- A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

ONLY 3 YEARS YOUNG! GRAB IT NOW!

83 Malvern Drive, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

Well designed 4-bedroom family home on a massive 1205m2 block located in the Majestic Palms Estate. A fantastic opportunity to live in a near new home in beautiful...

TITLE TO HIGH TIDE WATER MARK WITH DIRECT BEACH ACCESS AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

57 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $1,250,000

Welcome to 57 Woongarra Scenic Drive, this absolute ocean front home located on Bargara's most exclusive address offers breathtaking unlimited and uninterrupted...

ATTENTION DEVELOPERS /INVESTORS SUB DIVISON OPPORTUNITY SEEKING EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

Lot 2 Birthamba Road, South Kolan 4670

Residential Land 102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential ... Expressions of...

102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential zone (minimum of 4000m2 blocks) Only 20 minutes drive to Bundaberg City Close to local...

LIFESTYLE ON THE RIVER

123 Jarretts Road, Woodgate 4660

Rural 6 2 4 $550,000

If your dream life consists of fishing, crabbing and prawning at the doorstep of your own beautiful acreage retreat this home is for you. Set on a 20 Acre...

OWNER WANTS YOUR OFFER NOW!

6 Patrick Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $215,000

Located in Avenell Heights, this low set brick home is a great place to start whether you're a first home buyer looking at getting into the market or an investor...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter