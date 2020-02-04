Menu
Bundy can expect rain, but not too much.
What Maryborough to NSW flood watch means for Bundaberg

4th Feb 2020 4:04 PM
THE Bureau of Meteorology has released a statement saying minor flooding is possible from Thursday across the region from our southern neighbour Maryborough right through to New South Wales. 

Showers, thunderstorms, heavy falls and flooding is possible close to the coast and the ranges of the Sunshine Coast. 

The Gympie area is also expected to cop a heavy drenching, according to a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman.

But what will Bundaberg get from it? 

The answer seems to be two days of rain, but without too much danger. 

"Bundaberg is expected to receive 10-20mm tomorrow and similar on Thursday and easing off on Friday," the spokesman said. 

