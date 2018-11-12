Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

What this man was doing with drugs in a church yard

Ross Irby
by
12th Nov 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was pre-dawn gloom when police spotted a car leaving a Goodna churchyard.

Suspicions heightened, the officers knew there was no 4am pastoral sermons so the car was stopped.

During a chat with its driver and passenger a crystal substance was found - ice.

Joshua Aaron Bradley, 24, from Rosewood, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of a dangerous drug at 4am on Thursday, October 4, in Church Street Goodna.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said police saw the car exiting the driveway of the church. And when intercepted Bradley was a passenger.

A back pack identified as his was searched and a yellow sharps container found.

A crystal substance weighing .8 of a gram was inside, Bradley saying it was ice.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined Bradley $450 - sent to SPER for a repayment plan.

Related Items

Show More
drug crime goodna ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Private schools to lift tuition fees

    premium_icon Private schools to lift tuition fees

    News GETTING a private education in Bundaberg will soon become more expensive, with at least six non-state schools increasing costs for 2019.

    Bundy rents go up $15 in two years

    premium_icon Bundy rents go up $15 in two years

    Property Steady increase 'good news for investors'

    Hervey Bay Seagulls in danger of exclusion from BRL

    premium_icon Hervey Bay Seagulls in danger of exclusion from BRL

    Rugby League Ireland said the BRL would not kick out the Seagulls.

    Local Partners