LNP Leader Deb Frecklington made a surprise visit to Bundaberg this weekend where she watched the AFL Grand Final and met with locals at the Shalom Markets. Photo: Facebook
News

What LNP leader Deb Frecklington did in Bundy this weekend

Geordi Offord
25th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
QUEENSLAND opposition leader Deb Frecklington has made a surprise visit to Bundaberg this weekend, taking the opportunity to meet locals out and about.

Her visit comes as the state election edges closer with Queenslanders to continue early voting this week, with election day next Saturday.

 

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington watched the AFL Grand Final from Bundaberg last night. Photo: Facebook
Ms Frecklington last night watched Richmond Tigers claim victory over the Geelong Cats in last night's AFL grand final from the Rum City.

This morning, she and incumbent Bundaberg MP David Batt met with locals at the Shalom Markets.

