What life was like on a Bundy tobacco farm

Life on the Martell tobacco farms on Dahls Rd.

LOCKED away in photo albums and fleeting memories, the last traces of the region's tobacco growing past now take the form of old curing sheds that can occasionally still be spotted on farms.

Sisters Sue Cassidy and Catherine Martell remember the days they'd get home from school and start helping on the farm.

Their late father, Noel, affectionately known as Nud, farmed tobacco on Dahls Rd for about 18 years from the 1960s.

"Every leaf was physically picked one by one,” Ms Martell said.

Life on the Martell tobacco farms on Dahls Rd.

After picking, tobacco leaves had to be dried out by burners in curing sheds for up to seven days at a time.

"Some of the barns got burnt,” Ms Martell said.

"Some people had all their tobacco burnt.”

Life on the Martell tobacco farms on Dahls Rd.

But when lady luck was kind, the dried tobacco would go on to be taken down off drying sticks and placed into hessian bags.

"Then it had to go into the packing shed for grading,” Ms Martell said.

"We came home from school and we'd be expected to help sort.”

Life on the Martell tobacco farms on Dahls Rd.

Sorting was no simple task according to the sisters, who say there were 21 grades of leaves.

"After they graded it, it had to be tied into hands, then it got baled, like wool,” Ms Martell said.

"Then it had to be branded, semi-trailers would come and collect the big bales and it would be taken to Brisbane for auction.”

Noel Martell, also known as "Nud” and "Nuttie” looks over his tobacco crops.

It was there that tobacco inspectors would check the quality of the leaves and if they passed the test, they'd be bought by industry giants such as Marlborough and Benson and Hedges.

The plants were raised from tiny, dust-like seeds which were then thinned out and planted.

Every Christmas, the plants' flowers would need to be snipped off so the leaves could grow bigger.

The sisters recall the sense of camaraderie between tobacco growers of the time, who were always there to help each other out.

MEMORIES: Catherine Martell and Sue Cassidy with a photo of dad Noel in the tobacco fields. Crystal Jones

A man named Dick Dykhoff, who once worked on the farm with "Nuttie” or "Nud” Martell penned this poem about life on tobacco farms.

Tobacco Picking with Nuttie Martell

It was way back in the '60s, my funds were very light

The present rather gloomy, and the future not too bright

I chanced to have a beer, and heard a fellow say,

Nuttie's looking for pickers, but by God you'll earn your pay.

So I started on a first pick with my condition very sad,

Eighteen chain without a break, sorts a man out from a lad,

I battle to stay with the main bunch and I know it's not my day,

Because four chain ahead of me, Nuttie shows the way.

By the time we finished the second lap, I know I'm on the jade

And then the nicest words I've heard, we'll have a drink and a smoke in the shade,

Then we started once again, to stay I was in doubt,

But I'll always remember Nuttie, the way he helped me out.

He was reared in the tough days when a pound was worth a pound,

If you wanted a feed and a beer, you didn't get it by hanging around,

He cut cane with all the guns, and cut timber in the slack,

To feed the kids, and pay the rates on the selection and the shack.

And now we all start stringing, or have to load a barn,

The atmosphere and humour plus a dirty little yarn,

Seems to bring about a liking, for the man we thought tough,

Who always kept our spirits up, when we thought we'd had enough.

Now he's flogged us right to death, and our tongues are hanging out,

We've finished boys and I thank you and now I want to shout,

We down the first two stubbies, a godsend from the drought,

But Nuttie brings the stubbies in, faster than they roll out.

We know the season has been hard, and we've suffered heaps of pain,

But I picked again the following year, with the same old faces again.