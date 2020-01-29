What life is like as an SES volunteer

AFTER nine incredible years volunteering, Ben Bartlett has been recognised for his service to the SES with an Australian Day achievement award.

With few people receiving the award, Mr Bartlett said it was a very big honour.

"Not many people receive it, there were only nine in our whole region," he said.

Mr Bartlett attended an information night on a whim and was shocked to realise he was coming up to his ninth year with the group.

Since volunteering with the group Mr Bartlett said not only has he been able to give back to the community, but he has also met some incredible people.

"I was sick last year and the other volunteers all brought me home-cooked meals and checked in on me," he said.

"We are a little orange family."

One of his highlights is really being able to help people in their time of need.

"Coming back from a land search and finding the person alive and well is always such a good feeling," he said.

SES Bundaberg and Bargara are recruiting and Mr Bartlett encouraged everyone to apply.

"We were out on the boats training on Monday and we were serious and getting it done, but we had fun while doing it," he said.

"You learn new things, make new friends, the teamwork is brilliant and you're not forced to do anything. Stay away from heights if you are afraid."