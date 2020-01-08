What kept Queensland ambos busy overnight

Caboolture - house fire

Paramedics assessed four patients who all declined transport following a reported house fire at 4.43am.

Clayfield - house fire

A house fire as reported at 2.56am. Paramedics remained on standby only, no patients reported.

Home Hill - dog bite

One male patient in his 40s was transported stable to the Ayr Hospital following a reported dog bite at a private address at 8.30pm.

Oak Beach - reported snake bite

Paramedics transported one male patient in his 40s to the Cairns Base Hospital after a reported snake bite which occurred at a location off the Captain Cook Highway at 7.53pm last night.

West Gladstone - electric shock

A primary school aged female patient was transported to the Gladstone Hospital stable after an electrical shock at a private address which was reported at 7.37pm.

Robina - single vehicle into house

A single-vehicle into house was reported to paramedics at 6.33pm at a private address. One female patient was transported stable to the Gold Coast University Hospital, a Critical Care Paramedic was on board.

