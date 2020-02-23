Menu
Generic Emergency services, Queensland Fire and Rescue, QFES; house fire at night
What kept Bundy’s emergency services busy overnight

Zachary O'Brien
Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
23rd Feb 2020 9:33 AM
BUNDABERG’S emergency services had a busy night last night.

Paramedics and fire crews were called to a structure fire in Svensson Heights just after midnight.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said the first crews arrived on scene at the Tarakan St address at 12.17pm to find a shed “well involved” at the back of a house.

Crews went to work, protecting exposures on two sides of the fire, extinguishing the blaze by 12.53am.

All persons were accounted for and no patients required treatment or transport by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

QFES crews were off scene before 2am.

Paramedic crews were also called to Qunaba at 4.18 this morning.

One male patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries following a vehicle down embankment incident at Rehbein Ave.

