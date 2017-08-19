What Keith Pitt has in common with Vegemite

Vegemite is Australian owned once again, just like Keith Pitt.

AS FEDERAL politicians continue to fall foul of the dual citizenship saga engulfing parliament, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has set the record straight on his own lineage.

Nationals Deputy Leader Fiona Nash is the latest MP to be embroiled in the dual citizenship drama dropping a bombshell on her senate colleagues on Thursday after revealing she was a dual UK-Australian citizen.

Mr Pitt wouldn't comment on Senator Nash's situation as it would now be referred to the High Court once parliament resumed on September 4.

But Mr Pitt reassured his electorate that there was no chance he was a dual citizen.

"I was born in Bundaberg, my mum was born in Maryborough, my dad was born in Brisbane, and all of my grandparents were born in Australia," Mr Pitt said.

Senator Nash said she made her own inquiries with the UK Home Office on Monday, following Barnaby Joyce's statement regarding his citizenship.

Senator Nash was told a caseworker there believed she was a British citizen by descent through her Scottish-born father.

Senator Joyce renounced his New Zealand citizenship on Tuesday, after it emerged on Monday that the deputy prime minister and Nationals leader was a dual citizen, seemingly putting him in breach of Section 44 of the Constitution.

This means that both the Nationals' leader and deputy leader will be before the High Court to determine whether they are ineligible to sit in parliament.

It follows Nationals Senator Matt Canavan, who has already been referred to the High Court over concerns about his citizenship.

If the High Court rules all three politicians ineligible it could open the door for Mr Pitt.