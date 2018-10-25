Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prince Harry unveils the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy on Fraser Island today.
Prince Harry unveils the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy on Fraser Island today.
News

What it was like to drive Prince Harry on Fraser Island

Annie Perets
by
25th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COLIN Anderson got to spend more time with Prince Harry than any other local during the recent royal visit.

Together, the pair discussed the ecology of Fraser Island and chatted about different bird species.

 

ROYAL GUIDE: General Manager of Fraser Explorer Tours general manager Colin Anderson, was the man behind the wheel of the car driving Prince Harry around Fraser Island.
ROYAL GUIDE: General Manager of Fraser Explorer Tours general manager Colin Anderson, was the man behind the wheel of the car driving Prince Harry around Fraser Island. Contributed

The Fraser Explorer Tours general manager was assigned the golden job of driving the Duke around Fraser Island during his whirlwind tour of the heritage-listed site on Monday.

In a black Prado, they drove to the different locations including Lake McKenzie to complete the jam-packed itinerary.

What makes driving Prince Harry even more unique is that on every other leg of the royal tour, officials were in charge of driving the royal couple.

However, due to the specific driving conditions of Fraser Island's sand tracks, the expertise of a trusted local was required.

Mr Anderson has more than 20 years of experience driving on Fraser Island, during which he has showcased the piece of paradise to countless of visitors.

But having Prince Harry as a passenger will forever stand out in his mind

"He's just a regular guy and was very friendly and interested in Fraser Island," Mr Anderson said.

"Harry was very interested in the ecology of Fraser Island, and is very interested in the preservation of the island's pristine environment."

While a fleet of Fraser Explorer buses carried the media contingent, politicians, security and other dignitaries, Mr Anderson drove in the Prado for his day out on the tracks with the Duke.

This was one of the biggest coordinated driving operations for one event ever in Australia.

With Prince Harry an avid birdwatcher, he would have found himself in paradise during the visit as there are more than 354 recorded species documented on the island.

Mr Anderson shared names of birds on the island throughout the day with him.

Despite the highly anticipated nature of the trip, Mr Anderson said he didn't feel a great deal of pressure at the concept of driving a royal.

And in case you're wondering, no - Prince Harry did not do any of the driving.

"He has a great sense of adventure and I'm sure he would've wanted to if he had the chance, but we wouldn't let him," Mr Anderson said.

fraser coast fraser island prince harry
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bundy woman leads strike against rising fuel prices

    premium_icon Bundy woman leads strike against rising fuel prices

    News She is at the forefront of a national fuel strike that's gained the backing of more than 85,000 Australians.

    Much-loved Baffle milk returns to shelves after struggle

    premium_icon Much-loved Baffle milk returns to shelves after struggle

    News Much-loved Baffle milk returns to shelves after drought struggle

    Dead whale dug up on Moore Park Beach after shark sightings

    premium_icon Dead whale dug up on Moore Park Beach after shark sightings

    News Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was an unpleasant job for council staff

    Former soldier choked, stomped on partner's face

    premium_icon Former soldier choked, stomped on partner's face

    Crime Court refuses prisoner's appeal to reduce 3.5 year sentence

    Local Partners