What it takes to be on the road with the show

IT'S people's day at the Bundaberg Show today, and more than 15,000 people are expected through the gates.

It also means the kids get to stay home from school, but not every child will be missing school today.

The children who live the life on the road, following the show route up and down the East Coast, will be behind their school desks.

For 14 years the Richards family have been rolling from town to town as part of the regional show tour.

Abe and Brenda Richards along with the three children, Shara, 15, Jake, 12, and Brock, 5, wouldn't have it any other way.

The decision was made to hit the road 14 years ago after Mr Richards' uncle had done so for 30 years.

Equipped with a truck licence Mrs Richards takes the wheel of the fifth-wheeler while Mr Richard drives the semi-trailer, full of showbags, from town to town.

"It's a lifestyle and it's so different, the kids are brought up street aware, as we live on the road,” Mrs Richards said.

"It wasn't something we always wanted to do.

"But, this is our business and we are passionate about it and really do love it.”

The eldest two children lived on the road until high school, and now stay with their grandmother in Melton, Victoria, to attend high school.

"They both did their primary school years at the National School for Travelling Show Children,” she said.

"The travelling school has been a huge part of our lives on the showgrounds.

"Most show parents have to send their children to boarding school for high school but, we are lucky ours stays with Abe's mum.

"We just couldn't do this travelling job without the travelling school for our children to travel with us and still get an education.”

Heading off to the specially fitted-out school truck each morning at 9am, Brock is like any typical five year old.

He takes a packed lunch, wears a uniform and is dropped off and collected by his mother each day.

The truck is fitted out with everything needed to teach the children the Australian curriculum.

The inside of the classroom is like any other. There are times tables on display, books on shelves and a whiteboard up the front.

Mr Richards said he found a lot of opportunity living on the road.

"Following the show you get to meet people, live together, but you have your boundaries and separate lives as well,” he said.

"People have all different types of camps and accommodations.”

The couple said they still had an average life, with a home back in Victoria.

"We head home for two months of the year, December and January, and I don't mind it for a while,” Mr Richards said.

"But I get itchy feet and we head back off again.”

Mrs Richards said there was an opportunity to make a living from being on the show route.

"We have our good months and our bad months and you just learn to juggle it,” she said.

The thing that affects us most is the weather, they said.

"While the weather is good the bread and butter is on the table,” Mrs Richards said.