What is in the way of extending proposed mine's lifespan?

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Australian Bauxite Limited has been exploring Binjour Plateau and believes there is 37 million tonnes of bauxite resources in the area.

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Australian Bauxite Limited has been exploring Binjour Plateau and believes there is 37 million tonnes of bauxite resources in the area. Luka Kauzlaric

THE CEO of a bauxite mining company exploring Binjour Plateau says a proposed mine's lifespan could be extended "indefinitely" if the road network was upgraded over time.

Since the deposit's discovery in 2011-12, Australian Bauxite Limited (ABx) has been exploring the plateau and believes there is 37 million tonnes of bauxite resources in the area.

Pending the results of a small trial mine, an agreement with the Port of Bundaberg and the granting of a mining lease, a main pit is planned for the plateau which CEO Ian Levy said would have a planned 20-year lifespan.

However, this could be lengthened "indefinitely" if the road network in the area was upgraded progressively.

"As long as the road system can do it, there are about half a dozen bridges standing in our way," Mr Levy said.

"They're innocuous bridges, often just culverts built 100 years ago."

Mr Levy also mentioned a "road widening here or there".

As well as two exploration permits at Binjour Plateau, ABx also has two permits in Brovinia and Toondoon, as well as an already granted licence in Toondoon.

These "satellite projects" and others suspected by ABx to be in the area, could then supply the main site, greatly lengthening its envisaged 20-year production.

Mr Levy stressed he had nothing but praise for the local councils involved and that, in the near decade since the deposit's discovery, a combination of improved trucking technology and reinforcement of old bridges had already opened up new transport possibilities for the company.

Mr Levy, who comes from a farming background, linked investment in the road network to improvements in the agricultural sector, which in turn depended on developing water infrastructure.

"The agricultural potential is massive," he said.

"This could be the food bowl of the southern hemisphere."