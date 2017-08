Traffic is at a standstill on the Bruce Highway.

MAJOR delays are affecting the Bruce Highway, with night roadworks reportedly the cause for significant delays.

Unconfirmed reports are blaming "overnight roadworks that didn't get finished and off the road before 5am."

Southbound lanes from the Beerburrum Forest to Caboolture are currently at a standstill, costing commuters an hour instead of the typical 12 minute trip.

Transport and Main Roads have been approached for comment.