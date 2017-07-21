22°
What if I told him he was my hero?

Luke Baker | 21st Jul 2017 8:30 PM
MY STORY

Bundaberg man Luke Baker shares his family's story of suicide.

WHAT if I had told him he was my hero? Would he still be here?

I grew up in a tiny little two-street town in country Victoria, right in the heart of Kelly country, three hours' drive north of Melbourne.

Our little town had a pub, two little shops, a servo (that my grandfather and his brother owned), a footy club, cricket team and not much else.

Some of my most vivid memories of this little town are of my heroes. Growing up I had two heroes that I looked up to, and I wanted to grow up to be exactly like them.

These two men were almost polar opposites but were both part of my close family. One of them was my dad, the other my uncle.

I only got the chance to tell one of them that he was my hero. My other hero isn't with us anymore.

My father was a great footballer and cricketer. Almost every weekend I remember was either spent watching dad play footy in winter, or watching him play cricket in the summer.

My younger brother and I spent every spare second at home trying to emulate what we watched our dad do every weekend.

Every footy game we went to, we wore footy jumpers our mum had knitted us in the exact colours of our dads that he wore on the field. We even had our dad's number on the back of our jumpers and still to this day the number 10 is my favourite number.

One of the best memories I have was the 1988 Ovens and King grand final that our dad played in.

He kicked a goal from inside the centre square which sailed through at the height of the goal posts and over the fence. I think it was the best kick I have ever seen.

That game was filmed and I remember my brother and I watching that game over and over again until we wore out the tape.

My uncle was my mother's younger brother and we were incredibly close. He was an extremely talented musician and was always listening to and playing music at our nanna's house where he lived.

We spent a lot of time at nanna's growing up while our parents were both working minimum wage jobs, so we got to spend a lot of time with our uncle John.

Uncle John was always so much fun. He taught me how to play guitar and was always singing and playing music that nobody else in my family did.

He would always make up funny lyrics to songs and would have us laughing constantly. He was the most bubbly, fun and outgoing person I have ever known in my life.

The house always felt so alive when he was there.

He gave me a love for music that nobody else had before and to this day whenever I hear Iggy Pop I think of him and smile.

Both of my heroes had demons they were fighting and neither of them had the best childhood but that didn't change the way I felt about them.

Living in a country area and being that it was 25 years ago, I'm sure neither of them felt they could talk about their demons to anybody at all.

It almost seems funny to think now that two men, so close to each other, fighting almost identical demons, couldn't talk to each other and help each other because neither of them knew the other was fighting the same fight.

The two men that were both my greatest heroes, but I only got the chance to tell one of them he was my hero.

When I was around 16 my parents separated. I remember this time vividly and I especially remember having a friend of mine drop me around to a motel that my dad was staying at until he sorted out what he was going to do.

I remember how distraught my father was and I remember being scared about how my hero would tackle what he was facing. I had only just recently learned how hard his childhood was and that added to my fears.

I remember talking to him in that motel room and telling about my brother and I wearing the footy jumpers as kids. He said our mum had made us wear those jumpers because she spent so long making them.

That was when I told him that we had made mum make those jumpers so we could wear them because he was our hero.

When I was 12 years old we moved from our tiny little town in country Victoria to the Gold Coast.

I remember hating the fact that we had to move. It wasn't easy for me to move at that age and I really struggled.

I also remember how difficult it was for Uncle John when we left. I remember him being around us a lot more in the lead-up to us leaving. Even staying at our place when he had never done so in the past.

I remember he was really sad and crying when we said goodbye and it was my first experience of seeing a man completely overwhelmed with emotion.

About two months after we moved, on my younger brother's birthday, we were told that there had been an accident at my nanna's farm and that Uncle John had died. I can still remember exactly how I felt at that moment.

There was a heat that started in my heart and spread through my whole body.

My heart started beating faster than I thought was ever possible and my head just kept saying that it wasn't true.

It can't be right.

My hero, that was always so full of life, was dead?

I'd only seen him two months ago. Surely that wasn't the last time I would see the man I had spent so much time with during my childhood years?

Our mum and dad went back down to Victoria for Uncle John's funeral and we stayed on the Gold Coast. Dad came home first and mum stayed a little longer with her family.

When dad got home we had a lot of questions and it was only then that I found out my hero had hung himself.

This was my first experience of suicide and I didn't understand any of it.

One of my heroes was trying to explain to me about why and how my other hero had taken his own life.

It wasn't until my 21st birthday party that I realised the significance of telling my dad that he was my hero.

In his speech, he told everyone at my party about the time I had told him that he was my hero and how much of a difference that had made in his life.

It is only now that I am older I wonder about that and what could have happened if I had told my other hero that he too was my hero.

Would my Uncle John still be here if he knew he was somebody's hero? Could I have been the one to save him?

How do you tell a 12-year-old kid about the significance of telling their heroes what they think? How do you tell all the uncle Johns out there that someone thinks of them as a hero?

I don't blame myself in any way for what happened to my hero but I can't help wondering about what could have been.

This is driving me to tell my story and to encourage other people to tell their heroes what they think. Tell them that they are your hero so they know how special they are.

On top of that, I am now a father myself and I have started to notice the little things my children do that is an exact copy of what I do.

I can now recognise this is the exact thing my brother and I used to do all those years ago and can see that my kids also have a hero and that hero is me.

I can see that now, but so many don't. I can guarantee that you are someone's hero and if you can recognise that yourself then you save the burden of a 12-year-old kid having to have the foresight to tell you.

I told my dad that he was my hero and he is still here today.

I didn't get the chance to tell my Uncle John he was my hero and he is gone.

Who are your heroes? Have you told them they are your hero?

  • If you or someone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 131 114 or visit www.lifeline.org.au.
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  family heroes men's health mental health my story suicide

