'What I did wasn't the smartest thing to do': Ballina man

A PAROLEE who continued to supply the drug ice after being released from jail has asked a court for bail to go to rehab.

But Magistrate David Heilpern has told the 32-year-old Ballina man he's too high a risk of re-offending if released.

Aaron Wilton faced Lismore Local Court via video link on Tuesday, when his solicitor Kylie Anderson-Clarke made an application for his release.

Addressing the court, Wilton read from a written statement, saying he was "stupid" to take part in the illegal activity.

"I understand what I did wasn't the smartest thing to do," he said.

Ms Anderson-Clarke said some of his charges could soon proceed to sentencing.

She said his 13th charge, of supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, was added by police recently.

He's facing a dozen other charges that include drug supply, weapon and property-related offences.

Ms Anderson-Clarke said Wilton's drug issues were "borne out by his criminal history" and that sending him to rehab would help him to stop offending.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Ferrerira said Wilton was involved in a "high order of supply" over an extended time, in offending laid out in texts messages police found on a seized phone.

"It's submitted ... that full time jail eclipsing the Local Court's maximum jurisdiction is on the table," Sgt Ferrerira said.

He said the strength of the case against Mr Wilton was "overwhelming" and there was an "unacceptable risk" of re-offending if he was released.

Magistrate David Heilpern said Mr Wilton was on parole at the time of the alleged offences, for which he was arrested on August 31.

He's been in custody since that date.

"He was on parole for precisely the same offences for which he's charged now," Mr Heilpern said.

He said there was an "unrelenting supply of significant amounts of methamphetamine evidenced in the police facts".

"When he was arrested, he had drugs, he had money and he had prohibited weapons," he said.

He refused Wilton bail and adjourned the matter until January 8.