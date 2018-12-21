Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has faced court charged with continuing to supply methamphetamine, or
A man has faced court charged with continuing to supply methamphetamine, or "ice”, despite being on parole for the same offences. John Gass
Crime

'What I did wasn't the smartest thing to do': Ballina man

Liana Turner
by
21st Dec 2018 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PAROLEE who continued to supply the drug ice after being released from jail has asked a court for bail to go to rehab.

But Magistrate David Heilpern has told the 32-year-old Ballina man he's too high a risk of re-offending if released.

Aaron Wilton faced Lismore Local Court via video link on Tuesday, when his solicitor Kylie Anderson-Clarke made an application for his release.

Addressing the court, Wilton read from a written statement, saying he was "stupid" to take part in the illegal activity.

"I understand what I did wasn't the smartest thing to do," he said.

Ms Anderson-Clarke said some of his charges could soon proceed to sentencing.

She said his 13th charge, of supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, was added by police recently.

He's facing a dozen other charges that include drug supply, weapon and property-related offences.

Ms Anderson-Clarke said Wilton's drug issues were "borne out by his criminal history" and that sending him to rehab would help him to stop offending.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Ferrerira said Wilton was involved in a "high order of supply" over an extended time, in offending laid out in texts messages police found on a seized phone.

"It's submitted ... that full time jail eclipsing the Local Court's maximum jurisdiction is on the table," Sgt Ferrerira said.

He said the strength of the case against Mr Wilton was "overwhelming" and there was an "unacceptable risk" of re-offending if he was released.

Magistrate David Heilpern said Mr Wilton was on parole at the time of the alleged offences, for which he was arrested on August 31.

He's been in custody since that date.

"He was on parole for precisely the same offences for which he's charged now," Mr Heilpern said.

He said there was an "unrelenting supply of significant amounts of methamphetamine evidenced in the police facts".

"When he was arrested, he had drugs, he had money and he had prohibited weapons," he said.

He refused Wilton bail and adjourned the matter until January 8.

ice lismore local court methamphetamine northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Minister reveals decision on Jewel high-rise

    Minister reveals decision on Jewel high-rise

    News QUEENSLAND Planning Minister Cameron Dick has today called in the Esplanade Jewel development at Bargara.

    Ancient Aboriginal wisdom healing modern wounds

    premium_icon Ancient Aboriginal wisdom healing modern wounds

    Community Ancient practices getting traumatic lives on track

    Bright light farewelled: Rare illness claims beautiful teen

    premium_icon Bright light farewelled: Rare illness claims beautiful teen

    News 'Always up to something fun and always laughing'

    Rural firey charged with lighting fire in Rosedale

    premium_icon Rural firey charged with lighting fire in Rosedale

    Crime Dominic Pope pleads not guilty to four offences

    Local Partners