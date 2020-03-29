What happens now: Council leaders discuss transition

The Bundaberg Regional Council is in a financially stable position, according to its CEO and deputy mayor.

The Bundaberg Regional Council is in a financially stable position, according to its CEO and deputy mayor.

BUNDABERG Regional Council’s leaders are confident in fiscal health, to be able to endure short-term insecurity of coronavirus impacts during the election transition.

Chief executive Stephen Johnston said council staff aimed to prepare the full costs of an economic stimulus package in time for the next council meeting.

Mr Johnston said the council will be focusing on the form of its economic package, as announced last week by Mayor Jack Dempsey, for at least three months.

Mr Johnston hoped that the first council meeting of the term could happen around mid-April, but that depended on the number of postal voices which could delay the swearing in process.

“I don’t have a breakdown locally,” Mr Johnston said after the council meeting last week.

Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Steve Johnston.

“I know from being a returning officer for local government elections previously the postal votes and counting them is time consuming.”

Cr Dempsey said within hours of calling the election result on Sunday morning that he was yet uncertain of when he would be able to meet with his 10 councillors, of which at least four would be new under his leadership.

“All that stuff, that’s all got to be sorted by the electoral commission first,” he said.

“It’s just as soon as possible, once things have been declared, so that’s out of my hands.”

He wanted to be “getting on with the job”.

When asked if people were relieved the election was over with, Cr Dempsey said, “there’s other things on people’s minds at the moment that are very important to people’s lives and wellbeing.

“But in saying that we’ve got to get on with it and listen to what the experts say.”

Unchallenged Division 2 candidate Bill Trevor said the council was in a strong financial position which had come about from much hard work in the last term.

“So we’re well placed to ride this out,” Cr Trevor said.

“Obviously with the amount of new councillors coming in on board we’ll have to spend a lot of time in the boardroom going through line item by item so people understand the budget, the premise of which the budget’s been built.

Division 2 councillor Bill Trevor and Mayor Jack Dempsey at Gregory River, promoting the treatment plant upgrades.

“So it’s going to be an extremely busy time where both returning councillors and new councillors are going to have to gel very quickly together to work through this.

“The new people coming in are going to have to learn about the local government act in a hell of a hurry because of all the changes that have made in the past 12 months or more, as well as the new changes coming in with Round 3 of Belcarra.”

Cr Trevor had advice for the new councillors, which was to speak up and ask questions if they did not understand something.

“The fact of the matter is the quicker you ask questions, the quicker you will learn about it going forward.

“And don’t just accept what you’ve been told.

“If you’re unsure of it and you don’t know or you have a different point of view, speak up.”