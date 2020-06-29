What happened to Jordan? Mum’s fury over unsolved tragedy

ALMOST six months after Jordan Ellwood's passing on a night out with mates in Murarrie in Brisbane's east, a stricken Milly Ellwood is furious that she is still waiting for answers on what exactly happened to her beloved 17-year-old.

Initial police reports said Jordan suffered catastrophic injuries on January 17 after slipping and being crushed by a four-wheel-drive ute, driven by a male friend.

Jordan Ellwood was 17 when he died during a night out with mates in Murarrie.

"When I saw his body at the (John Tonge Centre) mortuary it was intact except for a wound to his head, and there was no blood at the scene when my ex-husband Peter Ellwood, his brother and my partner Mark (McSkimming) visited it after we were told about Jordan around 2am," she said.

"There was no police duct tape (to indicate a crime scene), no nothing."

When The Courier-Mail first interviewed Ms Ellwood after her son's death, she said he was "having fun with his best mates who've known him since he was six years old".

Milly Ellwood says her son Jordan deserves justice. Picture: Nigel Hallett



She said the boys came to her house two days after the incident and were "broken".

A copy of Jordan's death certificate obtained by The Courier-Mail shows the teen died of head injuries from a fall and he was intoxicated.

Ms Ellwood has engaged lawyers to help her uncover precise details.

"Why is the police investigation still ongoing - have the officers given up, or do they not care because he is of mixed race?" she said.

Milly Ellwood and her son Jordan.

Ms Ellwood, a regular fashions on the field winner at Australian race days, has repeatedly tried to obtain CCTV footage from buildings near the Administration Road site where her son died, and to have his shoes and clothing returned to her.

She said Jordan, who was due to start Year 12 at Redlands College, was a gentle, kind, cheeky lad who was also deeply missed by his sisters Rose, 19, and Jasmine, 16.

"It doesn't get any easier, from the bottom of my heart, he was not a ratbag," she said.

"He deserves justice." No charges have been laid against the driver of the vehicle.

Originally published as What happened to Jordan? Mum's fury over unsolved tragedy