What happened to Aldi’s southern style chicken?

IF you shop at Aldi and also love fried chicken, there has undoubtedly been something missing in your life over the past couple of months.

Aldi's Brannan Butchery South Style Chicken Portions have disappeared from shelves.

It's the curse of Aldi - a quick scan of the grocery giant's Facebook page shows shoppers are regularly asking about favourite items that have suddenly stopped being stocked.

Now Aldi has confirmed it is working to bring back the popular chicken pieces, saying popularity is the reason it is "temporarily unavailable".

While the company's spokesperson was tight-lipped on future chicken plans and offered no guarantees, the grocery giant has confirmed it is aware of how upsetting this is for customers and is working on it.

"Our Brannans Butchery Southern Style Chicken Portions quickly became a popular item among loyal ALDI shoppers," the spokesperson says.

"Due to this popularity, we recently experienced issues meeting high demand for the product and unfortunately, it is temporarily unavailable.

"We understand this product is greatly missed by customers and are working to bring the product back to shelves in the near future."

Hopefully the delicious chicken will return to Aldi stores soon.

In the meantime, you could try this southern 'fried' chicken recipe from Taste - it takes 20 minutes to prep, 45 minutes to cook and serves four people.

**In the interests of transparency, readers should know the author of this story loves, and misses, Aldi's Southern Style chicken pieces.