What exciting new business is moving into the old Salvos building?

GOING, GOING GONE: The Ex-Salvation Army Citadel at Targo St has sold.Photo Jim Alouat / NewsMail

WHAT exciting new business will move into the old Salvos building at Targo St?

According to Wide Bay Real Estate the ex-Salvation Army Citadel has sold but due to a confidentiality agreement cannot reveal who has bought the building.

The building is situated between McDonald's and Tint-a-Car.

It's a three-storey building on a 1632sq m site and was listed for sale last month as a "great location with good exposure”.

It has two street frontages and has a four-bay shed and car parking at the rear.

Tint-a-Car owner Toni Taylor said she was aware the building was up for sale but had no idea that it had sold or what was going there.