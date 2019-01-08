Menu
Some showers and possible storms overnight and into tomorrow is about the worst Penny will give us.
Weather

What Ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny means for Bundaberg

Crystal Jones
by
8th Jan 2019 6:35 PM

MUCH of the state prepares to batten down the hatches in the wake of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny, Bundaberg looks set to get away relatively unscathed.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said the city could expect showers and possible storms overnight continuing from last night.

The cyclone is expected to shift to the northern tropics, moving inland from Thursday.

Bundaberg's northern cousins may not get off so lightly, however.

Gladstone Regional Council has urged residents to remain vigilant, after the Bureau of Meteorology issued an Amber level threat alert for flooding in some parts of the region.

This afternoon BoM issued the flood warning for river catchments between Gladstone and Cape Tribulation, including the Calliope River.

The council said residents living in known flood areas should remain vigilant and stay-up-to-date with the latest information via RegionWatch and Bureau of Meteorology.

For updates, visit www.bom.gov.au.

