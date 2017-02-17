32°
What Bundy drivers should know about roundabouts, U-turns

Crystal Jones
| 16th Feb 2017 5:55 PM
The Bundaberg CBD.
The Bundaberg CBD.

WITH questions often being raised about the rules of driving around town, Bundaberg Police have stepped in to clear a few things up.

Roundabouts seem to be one thing sending locals round the twist, but Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Steve Moore says the rules are really quite simple.

"Vehicles should give way to any vehicle already on the roundabout and to the right," he said.

"Always give way to the right."

Another rule that can often be disregarded is the need to indicate off when leaving a roundabout.

"You must indicate when leaving the roundabout," Snr Const Moore said.

To put it simply, drivers should indicate left if going left, right if going right and use their left indicator when exiting.

One tricky roundabout in the region that can cause confusion is on Boundary St - the so-called fiveways.

 

The intersection of Wyper and Boundary Sts can be confusing.
The intersection of Wyper and Boundary Sts can be confusing.

When going straight ahead and indicating off, it can look like motorists are turning off rather than going straight ahead.

"It's a difficult one because if you indicate left people think you're going into Wyper St," Snr Const Moore said.

Snr Const Moore said drivers could try waiting till they were just past Wyper St to indicate off, but in any case, cars behind them should be giving them room to move.

"The thing is you have to give way to all cars already on the roundabout," he said.

"You don't move until that vehicle (in front) has cleared the roundabout."

Snr Const Moore said an issue with the potential to cause crashes was people misunderstanding where they could and couldn't perform a U-turn.

"A lot of people are still confused with U-turns at traffic lights," he said.

"If you can do a U-turn at traffic lights, there will be a sign saying you can."

Snr Const Moore said the confusion existed because rules were different where there were no traffic lights.

When there are no lights, U-turns are permitted unless a sign states otherwise.

But where there are lights, U-turns are only allowed if a sign says so.

 

The Electra and Maryborough Sts intersection.
The Electra and Maryborough Sts intersection.

Snr Const Moore said the Maryborough and Electra Sts intersection was a common spot where illegal U-turns had caused crashes.

He explained that drivers coming from the direction of the high school and performing a U-turn at the Electra St intersection were at risk of colliding with cars on Electra St who had a green arrow to turn left.

"They're quite common issues, it's always a problem," Snr Const Moore said.

Topics:  road rules traffic

