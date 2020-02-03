What driver did after alleged assault

A driver did something unusual after allegedly being beaten by two brothers, including an ex-bikie, following a crash.

A DRIVER three times the legal limit says he took a few swigs of wine after crashing into another car and being beaten by two brothers, it was alleged in court.

Anthony James Everleigh told the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday that he had "a few beers" before the crash and drank wine after former Black Uhlan Steven Edward Smith and his brother Wayne George Smith bashed him in the head.

Mr Everleigh had given his licence to the driver of the other car, Wayne Smith's wife, and was waiting on the side of the road at Highland Park about 4pm on June 20 last year when Steven Smith arrived and allegedly hit him in the head.

"Not long after that a male had come and started going through my car to look for stuff to pay for damages," Mr Everleigh said.

"He said he was going to come to my house and get $1000 out of me."

A few minutes later Wayne George Smith came to the crash scene and allegedly "belted" Mr Everleigh in head.

"Then the second bloke turned up and started belting me again."

Mr Everleigh told the court he had a good memory of what happened.

"After I got belted around the head there are some things I can't recall," he said.

The Smith brothers did not enter a plea to one count each of grievous bodily harm when they appeared in the court yesterday.

Mr Everleigh said he remembered having had "a few beers" before the crash.

"I didn't realise I was over at the time," he said.

A test taken at the hospital estimated Mr Everleigh had a blood alcohol reading between 0.149 per cent and 0.24 per cent at the time of the crash.

Mr Everleigh did not agree with the higher reading, but told the court he accepted the lower reading.

Mr Everleigh was asked if he had anything to drink after the alleged assaults.

"I'm pretty sure I did," he said.

Mr Everleigh said he got a 750mL bottle of wine from his car and drunk at least part of it before the ambulance arrived.

The court was also told yesterday that police did not interview the wives of the Smith brothers

because they would be "potentially biased".

The committal hearing, which will determine if the brothers stand trial, was adjourned to March 4 to obtain more medical evidence.