What does Bundaberg's SDA aim to achieve for our region?

Looking from Burnett Heads around to The Port of Bundaberg which is continuing to see positive growth

THE state's independent Co-ordinator-General has released the draft development scheme for 6000ha parcel of land adjacent to the Port of Bundaberg for public comment.

It's the next critical step to turn the port into an industrial powerhouse and Bundaberg into an economic growth hotspot.

The SDA includes land on the southern side of the Burnett River as well as a massive tract of agricultural land on the river's northern side.

What is a State Development Area?

State Development Areas (SDAs) are clearly defined areas of land established by the state's independent Coordinator-General to promote economic development in Queensland.

The declaration allows the state's Co-ordinator-General to provide business with a one-stop shop to cut red tape, speeding up government approvals to fast track development.

SDAs usually take the form of industrial hubs for large-scale industry, multi-user infrastructure corridors or major public utility sites.

Queensland currently has 10 SDAs, which include industrial areas such as Abbot Point and Gladstone, infrastructure corridors including Callide and the Galilee Basin and major public utility sites such as the Lady Cliento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

The Coordinator-General is responsible for the planning, establishment and ongoing management of SDAs throughout Queensland.

The Coordinator-General is responsible for regulating land use within SDAs in accordance with an approved development scheme.

Work on the gas pipeline at the Bundaberg Port. Craig Warhurst

What is an SDA development scheme?

Each SDA is subject to a development scheme.

This is a governing document that controls planning and development in an SDA.

It does many thing including: providing guidance to developers, local government, state agencies and the wider community about the type and form of development that can happen; ensures development avoids, mitigates or offsets impacts on the environment, cultural heritage and the broader community; and, identifies the vision and overall objectives of the SDA.

Bundaberg SDA and its development scheme

The Bundaberg SDA map. Jim Alouat

The Bundaberg SDA map legend Jim Alouat

The Bundaberg SDA was declared in February 2017, is about 6076ha in size, and is next to the Port of Bundaberg.

The Bundaberg SDA has existing industries within it including Knauf - a plasterboard manufacturer, the gas pipeline and marine service industries.

The State Government says Bundaberg's draft development scheme is intended to take advantage of the SDA's strategic location adjacent to the Port of Bundaberg and will capitalise on existing port infrastructure including the recently built gas pipeline.

The scheme was compiled after a public consultation period, where 35 submissions were received by the Coordinator-General, from a range of stakeholders.

Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey, Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson, Gladstone Port Corporation's Jason Pascoe and Knauf's Tim Foster at the new Knauf plasterboard factory. Eliza Goetze

The vision for the Bundaberg SDA is to:

Identify assessment criteria to ensure development follows best practice methods, and impacts are avoided or mitigated

Provide a streamlined development assessment framework for new development proposals in the SDA.

Set a strategic vision to encourage the establishment of industrial and port related development of regional, state or national significance

Establish overall objectives for development within the SDA to ensure a balanced approach to development

Identify development precincts and the preferred development intent within these precincts

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Knauf Bundaberg team holding up the first plasterboard made at the factory.Photo Contributed Contributed

Bundaberg's SDA has been divided into five precincts:

Environmental management precinct, which is intended to recognise and protect significant cultural heritage, community and environmental values. It will provide opportunities for the enhancement and management of the coastal wetlands, fauna habitat and vegetation within the Bundaberg SDA.

Industry investigation precinct, which could provide land for major industrial development in the long term

Infrastructure corridors and support industry precinct, which is intended to provide for linear infrastructure and industry to support the port.

This could include; roads, bridges, or other transport infrastructure, electricity and gas transmission, water or waste water reticulation.

Port-related industry precinct, to accommodate industries and facilities reliant on access to the port

Rural uses precinct, to accommodate existing agricultural and rural activities.

What happens now

The Coordinator-General is now inviting submissions from the public and industry on the Bundaberg SDA Draft Development Scheme.

Submissions will be accepted up to and including October 9, 2017.

This is the opportunity for all stakeholders and interested parties to have their say.

To make a submission on the Bundaberg SDA Draft Development Scheme:

Visit: haveyoursay.dsd.qld.gov.au

Email: sdainfo@coordinatorgeneral.qld.gov.au

Post a written submission to: The Coordinator-General c/- State Development Areas Division PO Box 15517 City East QLD 4002