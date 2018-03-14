What cyclone? No worries on Fraser Island as man mows lawn

It's business as usual for Fraser Island's David Anderson as he mows his lawn while Cyclone Linda brews off the coast.

THERE'S a cyclone on the way so Fraser Island's David Anderson is doing as any long-time local would - he's mowing his lawn.

Having lived through many a tropical low and copping the brunt of Cyclone Hamish, he knows what to expect and more importantly, what not to worry about.

While the wind was picking up on Wednesday morning, the Eurong retiree said it wasn't yet strong enough to blow off his hat on his morning walk.

"We went down to the beach this morning and our hats stayed on our heads so nothing to worry about," Mr Anderson said.

"The seas are rough and there is a bit of wind but nothing concerning."

While crashing waves could be cause for concern at beaches further south including Rainbow, it makes little difference to Fraser Coast locals who aren't keen to dip their toes in on a good day.

"There is always the passing of sharks and rips keeping people out of the water," David said.

"The winds may interrupt fishing because it's hard to keep a line in the water but we don't have a surfing beach like the Gold Coast."

He said usually when winds picked up like this, Central Station's camping ground closed down as a safety precaution.

"It's relatively quiet on the island right now."

"We've had showers the last ten days so the weather isn't really good for campers."