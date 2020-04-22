What CQUni’s Covid measures mean for Bundaberg campus

CQUNIVERSITY'S vice-chancellor has assured the Bundaberg Campus will not close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after the CQUniversity distributed an email to students and alumni on Monday afternoon on behalf of Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp with an update on measures the university was taking amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the email, Prof Klomp said he would be proposing to close campuses in Biloela, Yeppoon and Noosa.

"There are no plans to close any parts of the Bundaberg campus," he said yesterday.

Another measure being taken by the university is reducing staff numbers and offering "voluntary separation packages" to interested staff as well as pausing all non-essential recruitment.

However, there weren't figures available to detail how many Bundaberg staff would be impacted.

"Essential roles would be those with a strong student focus such as a lecturer or a student support resource such as a counsellor," he said.

"Since they (the separation packages) are voluntary measures it really does depend on how many staff submit and expression of interest. It is also important to note that not all EOI's will be approved."

The measures also included pay cuts with Senior Executives not having a salary increase for the 2020-21 financial year.

A further 20 per cent of those salaries would be withheld until the university emerges sustainably from the situation, including the Vice-Chancellor's remuneration.

As a result of the pandemic students have transitioned to doing their studies online.

Prof Klomp said the feedback from students had been positive.

"In terms of online study we have also received some great feedback about how students have managed to transition to online," he said.

"More than half of our current cohort already study online and those who have traditionally studied on campus have been provided with information and support to minimise disruption."

Prof Klomp said that CQUniversity remains committed to the Bundaberg community during this tough time.

"There are many opportunities for growth in the region, not just when it comes to course delivery, but so too research," he said.