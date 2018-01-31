Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

What our own croc legend thinks about Dundee reboot

Chris Hemsworth in the Dundee Movie Official Trailer 2018.
Chris Hemsworth in the Dundee Movie Official Trailer 2018. Dundee Movie
Steph Allen
by

CENTRAL Queensland's own son of a legend, Adam Lever, hopes that a potential Dundee reboot could rectify many factual errors with the first two Paul Hogan classics.

Despite Australia's #BringBackDundee campaign for another Dundee movie in the wake of the short online trailers, Mr Lever said his family's Koorana Crocodile Farm is still dealing with the aftermath of the first two movies.

"They're great movies but most of the information in Crocodile Dundee was completely wrong," he said.

"People come in and think a croc is going to grab them and shove them under a log or go for rotten meat or that they can just climb a tree and get away because of the movie."

Mr Lever has been a production manager at his father John Lever's farm for 34 years and has a dire warning for anyone thinking of following in Dundee's footsteps.

"Don't go near crocs, keep your distance and you'll never get eaten," he said.

Despite not having seen the viral trailer, Mr Lever understood the reason why people are so excited for a potential comeback.

"It was an old cult classic back in the day and people still refer to Hoges and Dundee as what put Australia on the map," he said.

"Anything with dangerous animals and Australian attitudes always draws in tourists."

For most Australians, Crocodile Dundee is more than a movie, it's a celebration of our iconic culture.

Although the Dundee trailer - featuring famous Australian stars such as Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie and Hugh Jackman - was only released as a tourism ad for America's Superbowl, Australians are demanding that the never-was movie be made a reality.

The stellar line-up in the Dundee trailers alongside American actor Danny McBride are household names for many true-blue Australians, however many of them have jumped the pond and become Hollywood A-listers, leaving behind the Australian movie franchise.

A Dundee reboot could be the very thing to bring the icons back to an Australian-made production.

Sign the petition to make the Dundee movie real.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  bring back dundee crocodile dundee editors picks john lever koorana crocodile farm

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
True champion, on and off field

True champion, on and off field

THE Bundaberg football community lost a local legend with the passing of Lou Tominich on December 21.

Plan for Bundy compost facility

A Bundaberg company is getting ready to build a composting facility.

NuGrow Bundaberg Pty Ltd is looking to purchase a site

Jess thrives in fantasy world

DRESSED FOR SUCCESS: Jess Staardust cosplaying.

Bundaberg's Jess Staardust is on a cosplay mission

Maryborough man cleared of rape charges on stepdaughter

A Brisbane judge asked the department to find the children a permanent home.

A jury found the 42-year-old man not guilty on 15 charges.

Local Partners

Frasier star dead at 77

JOHN Mahoney, who played Kelsey Grammer’s grumpy dad on Frasier for more than a decade, has died.

How this groom got so rich

Millionaire groom Justin from Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine

MARRIED At First Sight’s first millionaire groom has made his debut to plenty of...

Anthony Mundine says women must dress 'for their own good'

Anthony Mundine has broken down on I’m A Celebrity. Picture: Nigel Wright/Channel 10

“You want to protect your women,” Mundine said.

F1 announces grid girls replacement

Grid girls line up after the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

“What an unforgettable experience, for them, and their families."

‘Arrogant’ groom’s secret exposed

Carly’s bridesmaids co-ordinate a sting and force Justin to expose his secret.

Secrets don't last with these bridesmaids around

Megastar Hemsworth keen to make Dundee movie

Jonah Brown and Paul Gilbert, at the Hotel Darwin on Monday, are keen for a new Dundee movie. Picture: Justin Kennedy

Chris Hemsworth says the positive reviews has left him open to a a real Dundee...

Portman has ‘100 stories’ of abuse

Actress Natalie Portman attends the women's march Los Angeles in January.

Natalie Portman steps up to discuss Hollywood sexual harassment