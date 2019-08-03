What country is Bundy Port's biggest exporter?

Ex HMAS Tobruk at the Port of Bundaberg.

JAPAN is the Port of Bundaberg's biggest exporter but its increased demand for sugar in the past two financial years helped it to become so.

According to the tonnage calculated from the port in the last 10 years, Japan received more than a million tonnes of product from Bundaberg.

This was mostly sugar but also included silica sand and wood pellets, which were the key products that the port exported.

In the last 10 years tonnage from the port has grown with the amount tripling in the last financial year compared to 2009-10.

During the decade there were 212 vessels that have come through the port either for exports or to import.

The busiest year for the port was 2016-17, during which six countries received Bundaberg's sugar.

In the first five months of 2019 the only countries to receive exports were Indonesia and Japan.

Indonesia received 27,000 tonnes while Japan has 215,000 tonnes. Most of this was sugar but included wood pellets and silica sand.

So far this year, Japan has received 8253 tonnes of wood pellets from the port.

In May, the most recent monthly result publicly available, Japan was the only destination of exports.

A ship exported 27,000 tonnes of sugar to Japan.

Other Australian ports received a total 827,000 tonnes from the port in the last 10 financial years, mostly being sugar but also including molasses.

There were 16 countries including Australia to be shipped Bundaberg exports.

Seven of these countries were Asian and included Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Indonesia was the third biggest exporter after Australia, with 576,000 tonnes sent to Australia's north west neighbour.

New Zealand, the United States, Denmark and Russia also received Port of Bundaberg products.

Although there was a growing market for wood pellets being sent to Japan, Denmark has also bought them in recent years.

Countries that have received a low amount of products from the port in the last decade include the United Kingdom, Fiji, Romania, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.

The total amount of imports entering the port in the last decade is 340,756 tonnes.

Imports have usually been molasses but in the last two years has included gypsum, which has come from elsewhere in Australia.

Molasses has been imported from Thailand as well.

In May there was 8301 tonnes of molasses imported from Australian ports, and 8010 tonnes of molasses from Thailand.

Total tonnage each financial year has generally fluctuated but overall has shown growth since 2009-10, during which there was 200,922 tonnes that flowed through the port.

In that year the only exports went to New Zealand and to elsewhere in Australia, and these products were sugar and molasses.

During the port's strongest year by tonnage, in 2016-17, the Republic of Korea received 204,000 tonnes of sugar and 60 028 tonnes of silica sand.

Exports also went to Japan, the United States, Indonesia, Vietnam, and New Zealand.

Bundaberg's tonnage pales in comparison compared to the overall tonnage of Gladstone Ports Corporation, which also owns Port Alma and Gladstone.

In the last financial year the three ports exported 103m tonnes to 39 countries.

The corporation's biggest annual exporters were China, 27m tonnes, Japan, 21m tonnes, and India, 19.5m tonnes.

Its biggest export was liquified natural gas, with 21.5m tonnes exported to six countries.

Most of it was exported to China.