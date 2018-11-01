Why did Suns dump their ‘best midfielder’?

Jarryd Lyons has been delisted by the Suns. Picture: Michael Klein

GOLD Coast says it couldn't guarantee its No.1 clearance player a spot in the team next year.

Jarryd Lyons was delisted yesterday with a year to run on his contract and is set to join the Brisbane Lions on a three-year deal.

Lyons played 19 games in 2018 and averaged 24.6 disposals (No.2 at Gold Coast behind Michael Barlow, who played only three games and was also delisted), ranked No.10 in the AFL and No.1 at the Suns for clearances and also led the club for centre clearances.

He joins the Gold Coast exodus that has already seen co-captains Tom Lynch and Steven May depart (to Richmond and Melbourne respectively) along with Aaron Hall (North Melbourne), Kade Kolodjashnij (Melbourne) and Jack Scrimshaw (Hawthorn).

"Before the trade period started I sat down with Jarryd's manager and talked to him about where we are at as a club and as a list," Gold Coast list manager Craig Cameron told SEN on Thursday.

"We are very much in a development phase, given that Tom (Lynch) and Steven (May) were going to leave us.

"We needed to look at some of the younger midfielders and give them more game time.

"We just felt Jarryd couldn't be guaranteed a spot beyond his contract of 2019.

"If there was a possibility of a trade, we would be open to it, so the manager was aware of that.

"During the trade period I understand he spoke to a number of clubs but nothing was forthcoming during that time."

The Suns also delisted former No.13 draft pick Jesse Lonergan and seven others including Michael Barlow, although they plan to re-recruit veteran Michael Rischitelli in the rookie draft.

In the door are former fringe Tigers Corey Ellis and Anthony Miles, ex-Port defender Jack Hombsch, former Cat George Horlin-Smith plus three mature-age players as special pre-draft selections: Josh Corbett and Sam Collins (both from Werribee) and Chris Burgess (West Adelaide).

David Swallow will be Gold Coast’s No.1 midfielder next season.

Ellis played four senior games this year, Miles one, Horlin-Smith four and Hombsch 14, but all are good chances to take on St Kilda on Sunday, March 24 2019.

If you want to start doing your homework early, here's our take on what the Suns side might look like, assuming everyone is available for selection.

Who is their best player? Who is their captain? Those questions remain unanswered.

B: Sam Collins, Rory Thompson, Jarrod Harbrow

HB: Pearce Hanley, Jack Hombsch, Jack Martin

C: David Swallow, Anthony Miles, Jack Bowes

HF: Izak Rankine*, Peter Wright, Alex Sexton

F: Jack Lukosius*, Sam Day, Ben Ainsworth

Rucks: Jarrod Witts, Touk Miller, Lachie Weller

I/C: George Horlin-Smith, Callum Ah Chee, Brayden Fiorini, Josh Corbett

* Expected to join the Suns with picks 2 and 3 in the draft

Anthony Miles couldn’t break into Richmond’s side this year.

Sam Collins is back in the AFL after a stellar season with Werribee.

For comparison, here's a best 22 of players who have left Gold Coast since the Suns joined the competition.

B: Trent McKenzie, Steven May, Nathan Krakouer

HB: Adam Saad, Henry Schade, Kade Kolodjashnij

C: Jaeger O'Meara, Josh Caddy, Harley Bennell

HF: Mav Weller, Tom Lynch, Brandon Matera

F: Daniel Gorringe, Charlie Dixon, Jack Scrimshaw

Rucks: Zac Smith, Dion Prestia, Gary Ablett.

I/C: Tom Hickey, Jarrod Garlett, Jarryd Lyons, Jesse Lonergan.