What Bundy people think of three-year-olds at school

Should three-year-olds be partaking in schooling?

Should three-year-olds be partaking in schooling? Lisa Musico

THE State Government recently released the news it will trial program at 40 schools across Queensland that would see three-year-olds spending six hours a week at school.

While Bundaberg schools won't be included in the trial, locals had a lot to say about the plan.

The State Government argues many kids are starting school without basic skills and that this move would bridge the gap.

But many Bundaberg locals believe age three is just too young.

Erin Searles was one local who said she believed it was just too young.

"That's too young, my God let them have fun and play be kids, my God," she said.

Shirley Crouch agreed.

Reader poll At what age should kids start school? Three

Four

Five

Six

Seven

Eight Vote View Results

"It's for like six hours a week , but I think they are still too young, if was in a kindy, yeah may be but not in a state school," she said.

Desley Mckeon-Girle also felt strongly about the issue.

"Wow went from five to near six then now three," she said.

"Grade 1 might be daycare kindy play and naps."

Michelle Smith went even further, calling on the government to start schooling later.

"Wish the government would make it easier to be a stay at home parent (mum or dad)," she said.

"Kids should not be in an institutional setting under seven.

"We have it all wrong and wonder why our youth are struggling with mental health issues.

We are not there for them."

However, some locals said they supported the State Government's trial.

Adam Thompson was one.

"These programs incorporate play-based learning to help prepare kids for school because the bar on behaviour has dropped so low as parents don't teach their children basic fundamentals to get on in life," he said.

Jennifer Linderberg said she believed what the students were doing would be very different to school.

"They aren't going to primary school," she said.

"It's a program linking with kindergartens that are already on-site at some primary schools.

"Parents and kids attend the play based program together."