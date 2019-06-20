What Bundy needs to do to bring Nitro Circus to town

FOR all the local thrill-seekers and adrenaline junkies, the chance to witness a world-class show like Nitro Circus right here in Bundaberg is looking promising.

In the Bundaberg Regional Council's briefing meeting this morning the prospect of hosting the popular action sports group was discussed with a positive reception at the idea.

A council spokesman said there was a request from the promoter of Nitro Circus to add Bundaberg to their tour circuit.

He said they were requesting financial support of $10,000 and free hire of facilities in order to come to the region next year.

Potential venues for the show, should it go ahead, have not been disclosed.

A date was also proposed of March 28, 2020.

Having received a high level of interest from the community about the Nitro Circus discussions last week, it appears as though this would be an event supported by locals, councillors heard.

Moreover, the last troupe to come to Bundaberg of a similar calibre was Crusty Demons in 2010 which attracted a crowd of 7000.

When the discussions were announced last week, the council's sport and recreation spokeswoman Helen Blackburn said while discussions around an event for Bundaberg were in the early stages, the prospect was exciting.

"The fact that these discussions are in place is a very positive indicator that big-named events see our town as great place to showcase their talent,” she said.

Cr Blackburn said, if the event is approved, it could attract thousands and boost the economy.

A decision is likely to be made next week at the Bundaberg Regional Council's ordinary meeting on Tuesday, June 25 at 10am.