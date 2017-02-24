33°
What Bundy could see on the Korean barbecue menu

Crystal Jones
| 24th Feb 2017 2:59 PM
Some of the options at Meekak Morayfield.

A NEW Korean restaurant is set to come to Bundaberg, but what can we expect on the menu?

Owners of Meekak Korean BBQ Restaurant, Changhee Cho and Rosy Lee, told the NewsMail they were planning to open in Bundaberg within a couple of months.

The pair already has a Meekak restaurant in Morayfield, and the menu is both lengthy and diverse. 

A quick look at the store's Morayfield menu reveals the flavours and variety available. 

Budae Jeongol.

The menu includes everything from deep fried pork dumplings to soy sauced beef and salad.

A little different is the cream cheese chicken which features deep fried bite-size chicken with cream cheese sauce on a hot grill.

The noodle menu includes a stir-fried seafood noodle and clear noodles stir-fried with vegetables.

Traditional Korean cold noodle soup also features on the menu.

Grilled marinated beef brisket plus black sesame dressing.

There is an extensive bibimbab range on the menu including chicken, crab, pork and vegetable options.

Bibimbab is traditionally a rice dish served with a selection of vegetables, meat and egg which is then stirred together before being eaten from a sizzling hot bowl.

The menu features kim chi - which is a kind of pickled cabbage dish - meals such as kim chi fried rice with egg and a kim chi pancake.

There are also Korean curry and rice options.

There are spicy and non-spicy options on the menu for those who either like their food hot or mild.

Soups feature on the menu, with everything from spicy beef with clear noodles to traditional soy bean paste soup.

