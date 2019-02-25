What Bundy can expect from change to council election voting

BALLOT CHANGES: Voters will have to number all the boxes on their ballot paper next year.

BUNDABERG voters will have to number every box when they turn up to vote at next year's council elections, with Labor moving to bring in compulsory preferential voting for local government.

The move will bring local elections in line with both federal and state elections which require voters to number every box on their ballot paper.

Former Member for Hinkler Brian Courtice said the dynamic of local elections would change in the wake of the move.

"I've never been a fan of preferential voting, I've always been a fan of first past the post voting," he said, adding that, nonetheless, it was important to bring local elections into line with their state and federal counterparts.

"It'll change the dynamics of local elections," Mr Courtice said.

"It'll bring a different dynamic to council."

In what is an interesting twist, Mr Courtice says in a close contest with multiple candidates, it'll be the hopefuls with the least votes who will give the winning nominee the upper hand.

"I would say that where there's multiple nominees, the candidates that come last, second and third last, it's their preferences that will determine who actually wins if it's a close election," he said.

Mr Courtice said candidates would definitely be seeking deals with other candidates in the 2020 election campaign and said those preferences are far more likely to be driven by personality rather than politics.

However, Mr Courtice said there was room for political strategy.

"If people are politically active there may be similar people running in each division," he said.

"It'll be entertaining at least," he said.

"I think the general community can sit back and watch with interest."

Mr Courtice said the role of councillors had evolved through the years, making them much more similar to state and federal politicians.

"Councillors now have a full-time job, it's so big and so professional," he said.

"Councillors have to be remunerated with a decent wage and so it falls under the same auspices as state and federal."

As Mr Courtice's predictions on the 2020 election?

"I think the councillors who have done a good job - and there are many of them - will be returned," he said.

The change to preferential voting is among a suite of reforms pushed by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe.

Other reforms including capping the campaign budget of general candidates to $50,000, with a $200,000 cap for mayors.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington slammed the change, saying Labor would use it to "rig" the looming elections.